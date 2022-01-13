Who was Dr Jen Armstrong’s ex boyfriend, when did they split up?











The Real Housewives of Orange County are back in 2022 with a brand new series. Emily, Gina, Shannon and the rest of the ladies are throwing parties, lunching at Nobu, trying out extreme beauty treatments and juggling their family and work lives.

RHOC is the longest-running of the Real Houseiwves shows and season 16 of the show brings with it two newbies – Dr Jennifer Armstrong and Noella Bergener. So, let’s find out more about newcomer Jen Armstrong’s ex-boyfriend as mentioned in episode 6 of the Bravo show.

Dr Jen Armstrong is married in 2022

Any fans of RHOC would have been acquainted with Dr Jen Armstrong right from the beginning of season 16 which kicked off on Decmeber 1st, 2021.

Dr Jen appears alongside her kids and husband, Ryne Holliday, during the series.

Ryne often shows up on RHOC shirtless and carries around his chihuahua everywhere he goes.

Jen mentions her ex on RHOC season 16

During RHOC season 16 episode 6, Jen was asked about being the breadwinner in her family and whether that had been the ‘set up’ ever since she married Ryne.

Dr Jen said: “Three days after we got married, my ex boyfriend sued me so we were going through a very hard time… It’s a hard way to start off… He said all the gifts he gave me were loans…“.

Jen said that she met her ex after her father died and thought that he was “interesting” and “wealthy“.

Who was Dr Jen Armstrong’s ex boyfriend?

As explained on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Dr Jen’s ex was revealed as the owner of SunCal who sued her for $850k. From this, it’s clear that Jen’s ex was Bruce Elieff. Jen and Bruce split in 2013.

Dr Jen said that she broke up with him because told her he was divorced but he was actually just separated.

Speaking of her ex’s actions, Jen added that they put a big strain on her marriage to Ryne from the beginning: “We had to basically just get through it.“

As per his LinkedIn page, Bruce Elieff is the CEO and Chairman of SunCal Companies.

