Meet Jen Saviano’s boyfriend as The Bachelor star announces pregnancy











ABC show, The Bachelor has been airing since 2002 and two decades later, the show and its multiple spin-offs, is still going. From Colton Underwood to Nick Viall, Chris Soules to Clayton Echard, The Bachelor has seen many men find fame from the show, but viewers also become fans of the show’s many female contestants, too.

The Bachelor’s Jen Saviano has posted a photo to Instagram in 2022 which shows off a huge baby bump! So, let’s delve into Jen’s world post The Bachelor – who is her boyfriend and what has she been up to since she appeared on the ABC show?

Love is Blind: Japan | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 7993 Love is Blind: Japan | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Md1AK72ihM4/hqdefault.jpg 945778 945778 center 22403

Who is Jen?

Jen Saviano had more than just five minutes of fame on The Bachelor. She appeared on Ben Higgins’ season in 2016.

Lauren Bushnell was the winner of season 20 and Joelle “JoJo” Fletcher was runner-up.

Small business owner Jen was 25 years old at the time and came in 10th place.

The Davie, Florida native was also a cast member on Bachelor in Paradise season 3.

Read More: Who is Elizabeth from The Bachelor 2022?

Is Jen Saviano pregnant?

Yes! Looking at Jen’s Instagram page, she’s announced to the world that she and her boyfriend are expecting a baby. She captioned her pregnancy post: “surpriseee! we can’t wait to meet you, little B“.

Jen can be found on IG with around 230k followers @jensav11.

When she appeared on The Bachelor back in 2016, she was a small business owner and it appears that she’s grown her business and resumé since the show as she writes in her Instagram bio that she’s a podcast host and entrepreneur.

Who is Jen Saviano’s boyfriend?

In 2022, Jen Saviano is in a relationship with Landon Reed Ricker.

Landon can be found on Instagram @lreezy96 with 2.9k followers.

The two appear to be very loved up, judging by their Instagram posts. On January 25th, Landon shared a post captioned: “This morning, with her, having coffee“.

Read More: Who are the final three contestants on The Bachelor 2022?

WATCH THE BACHELOR ON ABC EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C OR STREAM ON HULU NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK