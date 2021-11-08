Who is RHOSLC star Jen Shah's assistant Stuart Smith?











The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has kicked the drama up a notch in 2021. Season 2 kicked off on September 12th and features all the original cast members including Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay and co, as well as newbie to the group Jennie Nguyen.

Right at the centre of all the season 2 drama is RHOSLC OG and self-proclaimed “Queen bee and MVP of Salt Lake City’ Jen Shah. So let’s find out more about Jen and her first-assistant Stuart Smith.

Screenshot: Jen Shah Justifies Her “Tantrums”, Says She Was “Going Through a Lot” | RHOSLC Highlights (S1 Ep14)

Jen Shah is arrested in 2021

Back in March 2021, Jen Shah was arrested along with her assistant, Stuart Smith. As per The Salt Lake Tribune, the pair were arrested on “charges including conspiracy“.

As reported by ET Canada, Jen said that Stuart “knows her favourite colour, her favourite food, he’ll get me tampons, he knows everything.“

A report from April 2021 from The Salt Lake Tribune stated that “Jen Shah and her assistant/partner both pleaded not guilty to charges they defrauded hundreds of mostly older people over the past nine years.“

“Stuart is more than a business partner”



Yes, Jen. They call that an accomplice.

#RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/wE6gQoufyV — Blabbing Bravo. (@blabbingbravo) November 8, 2021

What are Jen Shah’s businesses?

During the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Jen said that she was the CEO of three marketing companies.

She also writes in her Instagram bio: “Direct Response Marketing” and “Entrepreneur“.

Distractify also reported in March 2021 that Jen had her fingers in some beauty and fashion business pies, too, including JXA Fashion, Shah Lashes, and Shah Beauty.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City | First Look at Season 2 Trailer | Bravo BridTV 4256 The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City | First Look at Season 2 Trailer | Bravo https://i.ytimg.com/vi/xodmbDBw-Z0/hqdefault.jpg 846190 846190 center 22403

Who is Jen Shah’s assistant Stuart Smith?

Stuart Smith appears on Bravo’s RHOSLC as Jen Shah’s ‘first assistant’.

Although it’s clear that the pair have a business relationship, it’s been detailed on the show that Jen and Stuart have been close for years and she said that they’re more than business partners: “He’s been there with me … at my lowest points. He is very loyal.“

Stuart is 43 years old and judging by Jen’s previous comments about him, he has kids and a family of his own.

As per The Sun, both Stuart and Jen have each been charged with “one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.”

Reality Blurb reported in August 2021 that Stuart is expected to turn against Jen as part of a plea deal. However, this is yet to be confirmed.

