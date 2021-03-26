No Demo Reno: Who is Jenn Todryk? Meet the HGTV star on Instagram!











Jenn Todryk is the main star on HGTV’s new series No Demo Reno which premieres on Thursday, March 25th.

HGTV is a channel that has some of the best home renovations shows and continues to bring new series to interior design lovers all over the world.

No Demo Reno is a brand new programme which will see presenter Jenn Todryk doing some serious demolition work in order to transform the interior of properties.

So, who is Jenn? Here’s everything you need to know about the star, including her blog, family and Instagram.

Jenn Todryk on No Demo Reno, YouTube

Who is Jenn Todryk?

Jenn Todryk is an interior design blogger, social media personality and presenter who goes by the name Life as a Rambling Redhead.

While she might be a new face to our screens, she already enjoys a lot of internet popularity and huge following on her social media profiles.

Jenn also runs a YouTube channel under the name Life as a Rambling Redhead where she shares everything from home renovations to motherhood and date nights with her husband.

Since going viral, her online following on Instagram grew from 50k to the current 719,000 followers she has.

In an interview with DFW Child, she shared why she started her blog.

“The blog started because I was just kind of in a funk,” Jenn said. “I was in a low point. I had just had Berkley, and the transition to two kids was so tough for me—way tougher than three. I had no identity. I was a workaholic and I would bring my work home, and I really found joy in presenting and making stuff, trying to hustle and be the best at whatever job title I had.”

Jenn Todryk: Husband and children

Jenn is married to her husband Mike Todryk and the two have three children together and a puppy called Gary.

According to his Instagram profile, Mike is an entrepreneur and he also enjoys a solid following on his account – nearly 60k followers, to be precise!

Screenshot: No Demo Reno trailer, HGTV Twitter

Meet Jenn Todryk on Instagram

Going by the name “Not your typical instagrammer”, Jenn is very passionate about sharing her everyday life, interior design tips and renovations projects.

On her profile, Jenn regularly posts pictures from family photoshoots and opens up about motherhood and juggling family life and work.

You can give her a follow @theramblingredhead.

