Jennifer Aydin's ethnicity explored, says her cultural values aren't "typical Jersey girl"













The Real Housewives Of New Jersey season 9 welcomed Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider to the cast. The two newbies joined Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania – and it’s safe to say it certainly wasn’t plain sailing for the ladies to settle into the group.

Three seasons since Jennifer Aydin joined RHONJ and both fans of the show and her fellow cast members have gotten to know her on a deeper level. Jennifer’s family often features on the show and her relationship with Bill Aydin has been uncovered as being not as perfect as Jennifer made out. So, let’s find out more about her ethnicity.

The Real Housewives of Lagos | Teaser Trailer | Showmax BridTV 9002 The Real Housewives of Lagos | Teaser Trailer | Showmax https://i.ytimg.com/vi/iPcvLDAEWa8/hqdefault.jpg 973806 973806 center 22403

What is Jennifer Aydin’s ethnicity?

When Jennifer Aydin first joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey she said that her values and cultural traditions were a “little bit different than your typical Jersey girl“.

Jennifer was born in Queens, New York but is of Turkish descent. She said that her parents wanted me to marry someone within their culture.

In a 2021 Instagram post, Jennifer wrote about her heritage: “But I’ve always been proud of every part of my heritage that has made me who I am, Turkish, Armenian, Syrian Orthodox (Where are all my Suryoyes at??)”.

The RHONJ has often mentioned having a strict upbringing and she said that her husband, Bill, is She said that Bill is “old fashioned“.

Jennifer revealed that Bill’s name is actually Nebil during RHONJ season 9: “But we all call him Bill for short, he was born and raised in Turkey.“

NO WAY: RHONJ’s Jackie Goldschneider was ‘terrified’ over ‘heartbreaking’ eating disorder conversations

Jennifer Aydin’s changing appearance explored

The Jennifer Aydin viewers see in season 9 of the Bravo show looks quite different from season 12 Jennifer.

And, given that her husband is a plastic surgeon, it’s probably pretty easy for her to get a nip and tuck at any time she likes.

Over the seasons she’s spoken of having liposuction on her body and a nose job, however, the latter wasn’t performed by her qualified husband.

Photo by: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jennifer and Bill have five kids

When Jennifer Aydin joined RHONJ, some of the housewives already knew of her and Bill. During season 9 episode 1 Dolores said that years ago she was a surgical assistant and used to work with Bill Aydin. She said: “I guess New Jersey is a place where plastic surgery brings everyone together.“

Speaking of how she and her husband got together, Jennifer said: “I’m from Turkey, I was in the process of being arranged for marriage to somebody else, but I didn’t like the person that my parents were picking for me.“

“But, when I saw my husband, it was like a lightbulb, I’m like I could definitely see myself marrying him.“

Bill and Jennifer’s relationship began with a chaperone date and now they’re married with five kids.

OMG: RHONJ’s Penny Drossos is one of many Teresa Giudice has feuded with

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY ON TUESDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON BRAVO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK