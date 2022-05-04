Jennifer Aydin's real chin is back, vows to leave her face 'well alone'













The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jennifer Aydin is married to plastic surgeon bill Aydin, but her most recent cosmetic procedures weren’t carried out by her husband. Jennifer flew out to Turkey to get a new nose and chin and debuted her new look in 2022.

Many housewives across the franchise have altered their looks over the seasons and Jennifer is by no means the first. After a very tumultuous season 12, the RHONJ reunion kicked off on Tuesday, May 3rd and Jennifer was asked about her plastic surgery by Andy Cohen.

Jennifer Aydin had her chin implant removed

Donning a sparkly gold dress and a luscious-looking ponytail at the reunion, Jennifer Aydin was asked outright about her cosmetic procedures by host Andy.

Andy asked Jennifer: “How are we feeling about the new nose and chin?“

She replied that she’d had her chin taken out: “…this is my old chin.“

Jennifer added: “The nose has settled in nicely, but at this point, I’m just going to leave well enough alone.“

Jennifer Aydin’s chin implant before and after

While some celebrities choose not to disclose the plastic surgery they’ve had done, Jennifer Aydin has been very transparent about the work she’s opted for since she joined the show in season 9.

In an Instagram post on February 1st, Jennifer wrote: “…I went to Turkey for my nephew’s Christening and while there, I got a rhinoplasty with chin implant and facial lipo…“

She added: “I wasn’t that happy with my chin so I have recently had it removed with Dr Kassir.“

Jennifer can be seen before (sat next to Jackie Goldschneider) surgery and after below on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo

The RHONJ star regretted her surgery

Speaking to Bravo in 2021, Jennifer revealed that she was happy with her new nose but struggled to come to terms with her chin right after she had it done.

She added that she always liked her real chin but was advised by doctors that if she was changing her nose, her chin would have to change too, as “your nose and your chin have to be a certain ratio to each other“.

New Jersey plastic surgeon, Dr Ramtin Kassir, who has previously worked with Sonja Morgan, was the man who removed Jennifer’s chin implant.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY ON BRAVO TUESDAYS AT 8/7C

