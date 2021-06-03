Hunting Atlantis: Are Jess Phoenix and Stel Pavlou together? Bio, husband and Instagram explored!











Hunting Atlantis debuts on Discovery tonight but who is co-host Jess Phoenix? Here’s more about the presenter, from social media profiles to her personal life.

Discovery Channel gave the green light for a brand new series called Hunting Atlantis which premieres on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021.

The programme follows expert Stel Pavlou and volcanologist Jess Phoenix who set out on a quest to explore the secrets of the lost city of Atlantis.

But who is Jess? Let’s meet the presenter on Instagram and get to know her!

Hunting Atlantis: Who is Jess Phoenix?

Jess Phoenix is a volcanologist, explorer and co-founder of the environmental scientific research organisation Blueprint Earth.

Her expertise is in lava flows and natural hazards, with a focus on volcanic hazards. Jess has travelled to six continents, where she has organised 25 scientific research expeditions and her work has been featured in New York Times, the Washington Post, Wired and other publications.

She is the author of Miss Adventure: My Life as a Geologist, Explorer, and Professional Risk-Taker from Timber Press.

Jess is also host of the Catastrophe! podcast, and former candidate for United States Congress.

Read on to find more about the personal life of the Hunting Atlantis presenter.

Are Jess and Stel together?

No, Jess and Stel are not together.

Jess’s husband is called Carlos and they have been together for 12 years, the presenter revealed in a previous Instagram picture.

“My husband’s name was Carlos Palaez,” Jess told Science Mag. “After we got married we went by Palaez for quite a while.”

In an Instagram post, the Hunting Atlantis co-host wrote: “I love this guy. 12 Valentine’s Days together and counting. This picture was taken in 2009…don’t worry, Carlos still has his glorious beard.”

Follow Jess on Instagram

The presenter loves to share pictures from her travels around the world. Her Instagram profile is a portfolio of her professional work and adventures in different destinations.

Jess has documented the filming of the new Discovery Channel series from countries like Bulgaria, Greece and Turkey.

You can find her on Instagram under the handle @volcano.jess.

