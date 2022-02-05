Jesse Meester’s net worth proves he can back up 90 Day Fiancé claims











Jesse Meester is a cast member on 90 Day Fiancé’s The Single Life in 2022. He’s now dating fellow 90 Day star Jeniffer Tarazona after things didn’t work out with Darcey Silva. Jesse has spent many years carving out a career for himself on reality TV but he’s also a businessman, too.

Many of the 90 Day Fiancé stars have capitalised on their fame, becoming something of celebrities after appearing on the TLC show. So, let’s take a look at Jesse’s net worth in 2022, what’s his job?

Jesse was born in Amsterdam

Jesse Meester is 30 years old. He was born on December 21st, 1992 in Amsterdam.

He is a fitness fanatic and had a lot of popularity in Amsterdam as a personal trainer.

As per IMDb, Jesse won the Dutch Fitness Awards in 2018 “with the highest rating from clients in the city of Amsterdam”, however, it appears that since then, he’s moved onto new things work-wise.

He joined 90 Day Fiancé in 2017

TLC viewers were first introduced to Jesse back in 2017 when Darcy Silva was flying out to Amsterdam to meet him after they first connected online via a dating site.

Back then, Jesse had his own personal training business, he was also an actor and model.

Jesse has been a cast member on 90 Day Fiancé in one way or another since 2017, so he’s got five years of reality TV expertise under his belt.

Jesse Meester’s net worth in 2022 explored

After making comments about his wealth during the 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life Tell All Part 2 in February 2022, many viewers may be asking how much Jesse is really worth.

Clapping back at Tim Malcolm, Jesse said that he could buy 10 of his “old Ferraris”.

Jesse is clearly a man of many talents and he also boasted about his many homes all over the world during the Tell All. He has 1.2m Instagram followers and he writes in his IG bio that he has a marketing agency, NFTs & DeFi and he’s invested in luxury real estate.

Jesse’s entrepreneurial ventures don’t stop there. He’s also got a website where he advertises his podcast and sells jewellery. Some of his jewellery pieces are for sale for around $1.5k. Jesse’s net worth is estimated at $1.5m in 2022.

