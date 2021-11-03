What is Jesse Metcalfe's net worth as he stars in Vanderpump Rules?











Vanderpump Rules is back in 2021 with season 9 and a batch of new restaurant servers for Lisa Vanderpump. Launching on September 28th, the Bravo show airs each Tuesday and features the likes of Brock Davies, James Kennedy, Lala Kent and more.

As well as the regular cast members, the show also features the odd guest. So, let’s find out more about actor Jesse Metcalfe’s net worth and what he’s up to in 2021. Does he have a wife and kids?

Jesse appears on Vanderpump Rules

According to The Dipp, Jesse Metcalfe rocked up on Vanderpump Rules in November 2021 to play poker with Randall Emmett.

Randall is the ex of Lala Kent and the couple recently split in October 2021.

The Dipp wrote that Jesse and Randall are work colleagues as Randall has produced films that Jesse has starred in. Plus, beyond that, the two are actually friends. The actor appeared on a podcast episode of Give Them Lala With Randall in October 2021 and Randall said: “Jesse, I want to tell you something. You’re a good friend to me, you’re a good friend to us…“

Jesse Metcalfe’s net worth explored in 2021

Jesse Metcalfe’s net worth is estimated at $12m in 2021.

Both Celebrity Net Worth and The Richest report that Jesse’s net worth is $12m.

The actor rose to fame in 2006 in John Tucker Must Die. He first appeared on-screen playing various roles in US TV series such as Smallville and Passions from 1999 to 2004. Jesse then found greater fame when he played John Rowland in USA TV series Desperate Housewives from 2004 to 2009.

Today, he’s best known for appearing in Chesapeake Shores and Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries.

Does Jesse Metcalfe have a wife?

As per The Richest, Jesse, 42, is married to Cara Santana, however, People reported that although Jesse and Cara had been together 10 years, they weren’t married, but engaged.

His girlfriend in 2021 is a model named Corin Jamie-Lee Clark, 28.

Jesse’s girlfriend can be found on Instagram with almost 200k followers @corinjclark.

