Jesse Palmer’s Instagram shows The Bachelorette S19 filming has begun













It’s official – The Bachelorette is back in 2022 for a brand new season. Michelle Young’s season wrapped up on December 21st, 2021 and she managed to find the man of her dreams in Nayte Olukoya. The two are still together and judging by Michelle’s Instagram page, they’re very much in love.

Michelle and Nayte have seemingly found their ‘happily ever after’ with one another but now it’s time for two single ladies to find “the one” on The Bachelorette season 19. Jesse Palmer is the host of the new season and as per his Instagram page, filming for season 19 is officially underway.

Jesse Palmer shows that filming is underway

TV personality, host of former professional football player Jesse Palmer is the new host of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette in 2022. He’s taking over the hosting duties of Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe in season 19.

On March 27th 2022, Jesse Palmer took to Instagram to share a photo of himself at the Bachelorette mansion.

His caption reads: “So great to be home, back at the mansion!!! Gabby and Rachel’s journeys are about to begin…“

Therefore, it looks like filming for The Bachelorette season 19 is officially underway!

The Bachelorette season 19 start date

The Bachelorette season 19 also now has an official start date of July 11th, 2022.

The show will air, as usual, on ABC and features not one but two Bachelorettes!

Season 19 features 26-year-old Rachel Recchia and 31-year-old Gabby Windey. They were both co-runners up on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

Rachel works as a commercial pilot and flight instructor and hails from Clermont, Florida, while Gabby is an ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois.

Follow Gabby (@gabby.windey) and Rachel on Instagram (@pilot.rachel).

Jesse Palmer’s Instagram

As per Jesse Palmer’s Instagram page, the 43-year-old Ontario native has a full quota of TV hosting jobs in 2022.

As well as hosting both The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, Jesse is the host of Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship.

He has 159K followers and can be found under the handle @jessepalmer.

Jesse is married to Brazilian model Emely Fardo and the pair live in the US with their Aussie Doodle, Loulou. Emely has 17.6K followers on IG at @emelyfardopalmer.

Judging by both Jesse and Emely’s Instagram pages, the two frequently vacay and Iceland and Vienna are just some of the locations they’re tagged in.

