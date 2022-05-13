Jessey Lee having an ex-wife and kids is a shock to Bling Empire co-stars













Bling Empire is back! The Netflix show returned for a second season on May 13th, 2022. Kim Lee, Anna Shay, Cherie Chan, Jaime Xie and co are joined by some newbies this year in the form of Dorothy Wang and Leah Qin. All eight episodes of the new season dropped on Netflix at once, so Bling Empire fans can get binging right away following season 2’s release.

While there are newcomers to the show who are settling in during season 2, there’s a lot of drama brewing between the original castmates in the show’s new season. Kane Lim is not pleased with Cherie Chan in episode 4. So, let’s find out more about Jessey Lee from Bling Empire and his ex-wife.

Meet Jessey and Cherie from Bling Empire

When Bling Empire first premiered in 2021, viewers got to know Jessey Lee and his partner, Cherie Chan.

Cherie and Jessey have two children together. Their daughter, Jadore, was born in 2017, and their son, Jevon, was born in 2019.

The subject of Jessey and Cherie getting married was talked about many times on Bling Empire and in season 1, Cherie proposed to Jessey.

Bling Empire: Jessey has an ex-wife

Shockwaves were sent through the Bling Empire group in season 2 when newbie Leah Qin stated that Jessey Lee was previously married to a woman named Crystal when he and Cherie met.

Leah also said that Jessey had two children from his previous marriage which came as a shock to Jaime Xie and Kane Lim.

Crystal’s surname hasn’t been disclosed on the show.

Cherie and Jessey are now married

Cherie and Jessey’s relationship may have been surrounded by gossip in Bling Empire season 2, but the couple is officially married as of 2021.

The two tied the knot on September 8th, 2021 in France as per E! Online. During Bling Empire season 2 episode 3, Cherie said that she wanted to get married in Europe and in “Fall-Winter“, so her wedding dreams clearly came true.

In a 2022 interview with Brides, Cherie said that she met Jessey in Vegas. She added that they knew of each other through mutual friends but didn’t speak at all.

Cherie said: “After his divorce, he reached out to me half a year later. We reconnected when he was visiting L.A. from Dallas and asked me about a restaurant recommendation.”

