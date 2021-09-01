Meet Whitney Thore's trainer Jessica Powell from My Big Fat Fabulous Life











TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life follows the life of Whitney Way Thore. Covering the highs and lows and everything in between, Whitney, along with many of her friends and family star in the show.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Whitney was weight lifting in the gym and taking part in competitions. After a few months out of the gym, she got right back to it with the help of her trainer Jessica Powell. So, let’s find out more about Jessica…

Who is Jessica from My Big Fat Fabulous Life?

My Big Fat Fabulous Life’s Jessica Powell is a fitness trainer and professional athlete.

She does CrossFit and weight lifting and competes in bodybuilding competitions.

Jessica wasn’t always in the shape viewers see her in today. Speaking to FOX8 WGHP she said that in 2016 she weighed over 200 lbs: “Once you get to a certain point where you’ve put on so much weight it’s like what’s the point?“

But, Jessica decided to turn her life around with diet and exercise.

Her father, Will, owns a gym in North Carolina and Jessica works there as a trainer.

Meet Jessica on Instagram

MBFFL star Jessica can be found on Instagram @dragonqueen11 with 35k followers.

She regularly takes to the ‘gram, sharing photos of everything from her family and friends to gym snaps, pics of her healthy diet and lots of transformation photos.

Jessica looks to be very close with both of her parents and, judging by her IG, she’s in a relationship.

Jessica’s love life explored

As well as starring on the TLC show, Jessica is also Whitney’s NoBSactive business partner. Outside of work, Jessica looks to have a flourishing love life.

Only July 12th, 2021, she took to Instagram to share the news that her boyfriend had proposed to her. Her now-fiancé is fellow athlete Isaiah Martin.

Jessica wrote on IG: “Isaiah and I met 5 years ago on the steps at Powell Fitness and he surprised me with a proposal in the same spot we met…“.

Follow Isaiah, who has over 3.3k followers, @isaiah.m.martin.

