We found Jessica from Put A Ring On It on Instagram: Meet the OWN star!











OWN’s Put A Ring On It is back for a second season!

Relationship coach Dr Nicole LaBeach is on hand to guide the couples through the nine-week social experiment to see whether the couples are made for each other, or if they should call it quits.

LaRhonda and Jay, Alexia and Darion and Jessica and Eric are prepared to put their long-term relationships to the ultimate test by dating other people. For some, the experiment will make their bond stronger but for others, the cracks really start to show.

Put A Ring On It: Who is Jessica?

Jessica Kelly is one of the stars of OWN’s Put A Ring On It season 2.

After being together for four years, Jessica and her other half, Eric, chose to take part in Put A Ring On It. The couple met on Instagram and she described her boyfriend as “her soulmate”.

Jessica and her NFL boyfriend said they had to work on their communication and trust before considering putting a ring on it.

Meet Jessica on Instagram

Jessica can be found on Instagram with 127k followers @_jessica_kelly.

The Put A Ring On It star is an entrepreneur and owner of House of Kelly Online Boutique.

By the looks of Jessica’s Instagram, she’s living her best life in 2021. From bikini-clad skiing snaps to glamorous selfies, Jessica is very active on the ‘gram.

Twitter reacts to Jessica and Eric

Jessica and Eric are one of the stand-out couples on Put A Ring On It due to their fiery relationship. Many viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the couple during the show’s premiere on June 25th.

One person Tweeted: “Jessica don’t trust Eric so why she wanna get married“.

Another Tweeted after details of how Jessica and Eric got together. Eric said that the couple began seeing one another when he was in another relationship: “Jessica is afraid she gonna lose him how she got him.“

Commenting on Jessica’s trust issues with Eric, someone else wrote: “No wonder Jessica has trust issues. She stayed with him when he cheated during the first year of the relationship“.

