Celebs Go Dating star Jessika Power’s real age explored











Celebs Go Dating is back in 2022 for its tenth series and Anna, Paul and Tom have got a brand new batch of celebrities to help find love. Stars from all corners of the entertainment world have been cast for season 10 including Nikita Jasmine, Chloe Brockett, Ryan-Mark Parsons, Abz Love and Miles Nazaire.

Memorable MAFS Australia cast member Jessika Power showed up on the Celebs Go Dating scene in episode 8. She’s been married before and said that her previous relationships have involved many red flags. So, let’s find out more about Jessika, her age, Instagram and more.

Jessika Power’s age explored

As per Famous Birthdays, Jessika was born on October 2nd, 1992.

This means that she turns 30 years old in 2022 and she’s a Libra.

Jess was 27 years old when she appeared on Married At First Sight Australia, so with some more dating experience under her belt, perhaps Celebs Go Dating will see her find “the one”.

Pictured: The Celebs – Jessika Power age

Jess reveals she’s had botox

During Celebs Go Dating series 10 episode 8, Jessika said that she’s had botox.

She said at a group mixer: “I’m always nervous but I’ve got that much botox you can’t tell“.

As per The Daily Telegraph, Jess has spent over £60k on cosmetic procedures including veneers, filler and botox.

Jess is based in Manchester for work

Following her success as a reality TV star on MAFS Australia, Jess has now gone on to make the transition to UK reality TV. Prior to becoming something of a celebrity, Jess worked as an administration officer.

She’s also a model on OnlyFans and a social media influencer. Jess has around 371k followers on Instagram (@jessika_power) and a further 72k on TikTok.

She’s swapped up life on the Gold Coast for one in rainy England, but judging by her IG page, she looks pretty loved up and her boyfriend lives in Manchester, too, so this could be another reason for her choosing to stay in the UK.

