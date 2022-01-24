Does Celebs Go Dating’s Jessika Power have a boyfriend?











Celebs Go Dating is back on Channel 4 as of Monday, January 17th. The hit show is onto its 10th series in 2022 and along with the new series comes a batch of new celebrities looking for love. Nikita Jasmine, Miles Nazaire, Chloe Brockett and many more familiar faces have joined the agency in a bid to succeed in the dating world.

MAFS Australia star Jessika Power is one of the series 10 celebrities on Celebs Go Dating. However, it appears from her Instagram page that she may have a boyfriend. So, let’s find out more about Jessika’s relationship status in 2022…

Love is Blind | Season 2 Official Teaser | Netflix BridTV 7807 Love is Blind | Season 2 Official Teaser | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ihSLe2lhe_I/hqdefault.jpg 940573 940573 center 22403

Who is Jessika?

Jessika Power is a reality TV star who rose to fame on Married At First Sight Australia in 2019. She’s also appeared on Big Brother Australia VIP.

She’s now appearing on Celebs Go Dating in 2022.

Jessika is 29 years old and hails from Perth, Western Australia.

Following her reality TV success, Jessika has launched a career on OnlyFans and she also has a large social media following. Her combined followers across TikTok and Instagram totals almost 441k.

Read More: Is Celebs Go Dating 2022 on every day and how do you watch the series?

Does Jessika Power have a boyfriend?

Looking at Jessika’s social media pages, it appears that she does have a boyfriend in 2022.

She often takes to the ‘gram and posts photos with a man named Connor Thompson.

The first posts of the pair together seem to begin appearing on Jess’s IG from October 2021.

It’s possible that the two may just be friends, but they look pretty cosy in Instagram posts. Celebs Go Dating may have been filmed before Jessika met Connor, or she may have met him during the dating process.

Who is Connor Thompson?

Judging by both Jessika and Connor’s Instagram posts, it seems that the two are most likely in a relationship.

Connor took to IG in December 2021 to wish all his followers a Happy Christmas and posed along with Jessika in a festive snap.

More Instagram posts show the pair going to Harry Potter World and double dating.

Connor is Manchester-based and has over 4.3k followers on IG @_connorthompson. He writes in his bio that he has a podcast called ‘Erasing The Bar‘ which is about “The best drunk stories, craft beers and bars, pubs and nightclubs!“.

See Also: Who is Shalishah Kay, Marty’s date from Celebs Go Dating?

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING SUNDAY TO THURSDAY AT 9 PM ON E4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK