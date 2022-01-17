Who is Jessika Power from Celebs Go Dating, how is she famous?











Cue a load of hilarious one-liners from Rob Beckett as Celebs Go Dating is officially back on screens on January 17th, 2022. The celebrity dating agents have got their work cut out in 2022 as there’s a brand new batch of famous faces ready to get into the dating game and find themselves some love.

Anna Williamson, Paul C Brunson and Tom Read Wilson are back for season 10 to coach the new celebrities on their dating journey. This year’s cast includes reality TV stars, TV presenters, musicians and models. The show features not one but two former contestants from Married At First Sight. So, let’s find out more about Jessika Power from Celebs Go Dating…

Ready To Love | New Season Trailer | OWN BridTV 7838 Ready To Love | New Season Trailer | OWN https://i.ytimg.com/vi/wWw88MuJkpI/hqdefault.jpg 941756 941756 center 22403

Celebs Go Dating: Who is Jessika Power?

Jessika Power is a 29-year-old reality TV star. She was previously an admin officer and hails from Perth, Western Australia.

The Celebs Go Dating star has around 370k followers on Instagram @jessika_power.

Jessika is joined by Nikita Jasmine who was a contestant on MAFS UK, Miles Nazaire from Made In Chelsea, Chloe Brockett from TOWIE, Ryan-Mark Parsons from The Apprentice and more celebrities in 2022.

Jessika’s MAFS journey explored

Jessika is looking for love on Celebs Go Dating and it’s not the first time she’s been on a dating show hunting for “the one”.

Jessika was a contestant on Married At First Sight Australia season 6 back in 2019 where she was partnered with Mick Gould.

Things didn’t quite work out between Mick and Jess as she preferred the company of their co-star, Daniel Webb. However, things got quite complicated as the MAFS couples are technically meant to be (or at least act) married during the show.

Get to know Jessika Power on Instagram

Jessika Power has an impressive IG following of 370k on Instagram and she has a further 71k followers on TikTok.

Judging by an IG post from 2020, Jessika has an older brother named Rhyce.

Since finding fame on MAFS Australia, it appears that she’s made some reality TV friends in the UK such as Scotty T from Geordie Shore and Jordan Davies from Ibiza Weekender.

Given Jessika’s success on social media, she seems to be something of an influencer and promotes brands such as Stax Official gym wear. She also has an OnlyFans account which she links to from her IG bio.

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING SUNDAY TO THURSDAY AT 9 PM ON E4

