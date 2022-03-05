Making Fun’s Jimmy DiResta has been creating cool stuff for over 40 years













Netflix is forever outdoing itself when it comes to new ingenious series. March 4th, 2022 saw the release of a quirky new show called Making Fun which features Jimmy DiResta and his team of makers.

Making Fun season 1 is made up of eight episodes which are all available to watch at once. Jimmy and co conjure up all kinds of creations during the series including 14ft dinosaur and a pirate pizza canon.

Making Fun | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 8236 Making Fun | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/RUkKSYcWvxI/hqdefault.jpg 951925 951925 center 22403

Who is Jimmy DiResta?

Making Fun’s Jimmy DiResta is a ‘maker’, he makes things for a living!

Jimmy, 54, made his name as a toy designer in New York City, but now he’s opted for a slight career change. During Making Fun season 1 episode 1, Jimmy says he realised he didn’t like the city, he doesn’t like designing toys and “to be honest with you, I don’t really like kids”.

He quit his job and left New York City and now, Jimmy lives upstate on a farm. He has land, animals and a huge workshop that many makers’ dreams are made of. His workshop features all the tools and machines required to make practically anything, a band saw, drill press, chisels and much more.

Jimmy writes on his website that he’s been making things since he was a young child: “Now 40+ years later that’s all I have been doing: Making things and teaching how to make things involving metal, wood, plastic and more.“

OMG: Meet the cast of new Netflix show Making Fun

Jimmy on Making Fun

Netflix’s Making Fun sees Jimmy DiResta and his team of makers – Jackman, Graz, Canadian Pat and Derek – design some of the most imaginative, if not useless, creations for his clients who are all children.

From dino taco toilets, flaming nutcrackers, unicorns that fart glitter and guitar boats that float, there really isn’t anything that these guys can’t do.

Despite joking that he doesn’t like kids, Jimmy says during the show that he wants to show the children: “If they can they can dream it up, it can be built.“

Jimmy DiResta’s love life explored

While making things is Jimmy’s full-time job and passion in life, he also has a special woman in his life named Taylor Forrest.

Jimmy and Taylor can be seen on YouTube and Instagram together. She is also a maker and has her own design company.

Get to know Taylor on Instagram @taylor_forrest where she has 13K followers. She also has a YouTube channel with 10K subscribers called TF.

NO WAY: Love is Blind fans praise Nick’s mom for asking all the “right questions”

WATCH MAKING FUN ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK