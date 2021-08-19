What happened to Jisela’s son? The Challenge star’s family explored











The Challenge is back in 2021 with a brand new season: The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies. Episode 1 premiered on August 11th. For the first time ever, The Challenge season 37 sees 17 OGs in the game go up against 17 newbies.

Jisela Delgado has appeared on The Challenge in the past, firstly in 2002 on Road Rules: The Quest season 5, again in 2003 on season 6, and on Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Gauntlet 2 in 2005. Now, she’s back for more as an OG on Spies, Lies and Allies. Following her previous stints on the MTV show, Jisela went on to pose for Playboy and also goes by her pin-up name ‘Vivi Von Schweet’.

Who are Jisela’s children?

As per IMDb, Jisela Delgado was born in Tampa, Florida in 1980. She’s of Panamanian and Puerto Rican descent.

Today, Jisela has three sons and still lives in Florida.

Her family often features on her Instagram page. Follow Jisela on IG @withlovejisela where she has around 14k followers.

The Challenge: What happened to Jisela’s son

Jisela has three sons, but she also had another who sadly passed away.

Her son passed away on August 9th, 2016.

Speaking about mental health awareness on iSpot.tv, she said: “Whenever we’re dealing with tragedy, we tend to keep it to ourselves and it starts to eat us from the inside out. The death of my son was very hard for me. It took me a long time to get out of a very dark place.“

Is Jisela married?

No, Jisela isn’t currently married.

The 2021 season of The Challenge: All Stars had viewers talking about whether Jisela and her co-star Alton Williams were an item.

As per Monsters and Critics, “Alton and Jisela seemed to have an undeniable connection during their time together filming the All Stars season.”

Monsters and Critics reported that Jisela said: “Just because we have not established a title doesn’t mean I care for him any less. It simply means that we are very conscious of our circumstances. Caring for someone doesn’t mean you stop because of distance or titles.”

