JL Remodeling is the firm working on Unsellable Houses in Jeff's absence













HGTV’s Unsellable Houses premiered its third season on Tuesday, April 12, and contractor Jeff Laurence is missing from the show. But, the houses are being prepared by the firm JL Remodeling, in association with the show’s stars Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis.

The new season will feature the twins beautifying several unsellable houses in hour-long episodes set to air over the next 13 weeks.

SEE: Fans claim Kim Kardashian photoshopped Pete Davidson in a loved-up snap

JL Remodeling is the company behind Unsellable Houses

Jeff Laurence, who was the famed contractor on the HGTV show, is actually the owner of JL Remodeling, a home-renovating and remodelling firm.

Although Jeff seemingly left the show in season 2, his remodelling company is still working on HGTV’s Unsellable Houses.

The Lynnwood, Washington-based company was started by Jeff all the way back in 2001. From kitchen and bath remodelling to community service projects, the firm has worked on a variety of projects.

Here are some of the services the company has provided over the last 21 years:

Kitchen and Bathroom remodel

Design consultation

Finish Selection

Tile and Flooring and more

SEE: Who Dares Wins fans beg for Ant Middleton to return after sudden exit

Will Jeff Laurence return to the show?

When fans began questioning Jeff’s absence in late 2020 and 2021, Lyndsay and Leslie responded: “He is our main guy! We just had a few weeks we needed extra help so you see a few others but he will be back!”

Hence, fans can expect to see him back in season 3 and the forthcoming instalments of Unsellable Houses.

The television star, who is the Owner, President and Founder of JL Remodeling, graduated from Central Washington University in 2000.

Where to watch Unsellable Houses season 3

The show is available for viewing on HGTV, Amazon Prime Video and Discovery Plus.

Fans can also opt for free trials of Fubo TV, Vudu, Sling TV and etc to watch the fresh episodes.

WATCH UNSELLABLE HOUSES SEASON 3 ON HGTV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK

