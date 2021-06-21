World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Who is Jo Franco? Ethnicity and job explored











Staying in luxury villas, exploring unique architecture or even a budget getaway feels like a thing of the past in 2021. However, The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals takes a look at various places to go on holiday.

With the help of Megan Batoon, Jo Franco and Luis D Ortiz, Netflix viewers get a glimpse of the best places to travel – from Bali to Alaska, Miami to Finland, the Bahamas, Japan and more!

Screenshot: World Most Amazing Vacation Rentals – Netflix

Who is Jo Franco?

Jo Franco is a Connecticut-based TV host that many people would have seen as she stars in Netflix’s World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals.

She previously lived in LA but moved back to her home state of Connecticut in 2021.

Jo is the CEO of @JoClub_ (Journal Club) and @shutupandgo – an online community of travellers.

She’s also a YouTuber and has over 120k subscribers on her channel. Jo regularly documents her life and recently posted a video called “how I ACTUALLY bought my house in cash at 28“, so it’s safe to say she’s very ambitious.

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 | Official Trailer

Jo started out on YouTube with her friend and together they created travel videos for their channel Damon and Jo on a Dime.

She has a degree in Marketing and Communications from Pace university as per her LinkedIn.

Netflix: The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals cast and locations

What is Joanna Franco’s ethnicity?

Joanna was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. When she was a young child, Jo and her family moved to the US.

She’s 28 years old and speaks six languages.

In Jo’s IG bio she writes: “brasileira americanizada“.

Speaking to MixedRemixed in 2015, Jo said: “I’m 100% Brazilian…I’m 100% Brazilian…I don’t consider myself Hispanic, sure, I guess I could pass for Latina, but it always offended me that it was smacked together with Hispanic“.

Is Jo on Instagram?

Yes, Jo can be found on Instagram @jo_franco with 145k followers. She’s also on Twitter with around 24k followers (@jofranco).

She often posts content on her language-learning journey, and, as many would expect, there’s a whole lot of incredible-looking travel photos on her page.

Jo has travelled to over 50 countries and loves all things unique. On her new Netflix series, she shows viewers locations off the beaten path and specialises in findng unique vacation rentals.

Too Hot To Handle: Get to know Larissa – age and job explored!

WATCH THE WORLD’S MOST AMAZING VACATION RENTALS FROM JUNE 18TH ON NETFLIX.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK