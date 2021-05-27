RHONJ: What is Joe Benigno's job? Construction company and net worth of the Bravo star explored











Joe Benigno’s job was a sore subject during The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion part 1. The Bravo episode aired on May 19th and the tension between Margaret Josephs, Teresa Guidice and Jennifer Aydin could’ve been cut with a knife.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 11 has been full of highs and lows. As would be expected with the ladies of New Jersey, things got heated on more than one occasion. From Teresa Guidice and Jackie Goldschneider’s nasty spat during episode 1 to Dolores Catania defending her relationship to David Principe, it’s been intense.

RHONJ: What is Joe Benigno’s job?

As well as being a Bravo cast member and appearing on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Joe Benigno has other jobs, too.

Joe writes in his Instagram bio that he’s a “Cupcake Connoisseur, Contractor to the stars and Master Plumber“.

During RHONJ season 11, Joe can be seen wearing a “Billmar Realty” T-Shirt which suggests that this is the construction company that he either works for or owns.

Joe Benigno’s age

Margaret and Joe reside in Englewood, New Jersey. Joe has renovated her 114-year-old house during season 11 which could be the reason he’s bagged himself the nickname of “SuperJoe”.

Joe is reportedly 65 years old. According to Stars Offline, his date of birth is November 12th, 1955.

This would make sense as Joe’s birthday is celebrated during RHONJ season 11 episode 13 “House of Horrors”. Margaret threw her husband a Halloween-themed party and made a speech.

RHONJ: Joe’s net worth explored

Margaret Josephs is said to be the richest housewife on RHONJ with an estimated net worth of $50 million as per The List.

Details of Joe’s net worth don’t look to be as readily available as Margaret’s, however, speaking on the Girl Why podcast in May 2021, Joe said that he “earns a pretty good living“.

Joe’s a contractor and said that he “goes to work every day, regardless of what everybody thinks“. He also added that he “owns a bunch of real estate” and that he has a lot of people that work for him including his best friend and his son, nephews and their friends.

