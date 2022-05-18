Joe Benigno has eye bags removed, Margaret jokes he 'had a lot of luggage'













The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s season 12 reunion aired its third and final part on May 17th. Frank and Dolores Catania, Joe and Melissa Gorga, Jackie and Evan Goldschneider, Jennifer and Bill Aydin and the rest of the cast members all sat down with Andy Cohen to discuss the season’s highs and lows.

It’s not uncommon for the cast members of Real Housewives shows to opt for a little nip and tuck here and there and season 12’s reunion sees Joe Benigno sporting a new look. So, let’s find out more about what the RHONJ star had done to his eyes.

RHONJ: Joe Benigno had eye surgery

Andy Cohen said that Joe B looked “fantastic” at the RHONJ reunion in 2022.

Margaret Josephs’ husband revealed that he had the fat “cut out” from underneath his eyes.

Joe said that after four years of Margaret suggesting the procedure to him, he went to a plastic surgeon to get it done. Margaret joked: “He had a lot of luggage under those eyes. A lot of bags.”

Joe’s plastic surgery explored

While Margaret Josephs is no stranger to plastic surgery, opting for a breast augmentation, veneers and a facelift, her husband had to be “convinced” as he said at the RHONJ reunion.

When asked for his opinion on Joe B’s surgery, Joe Gorga said that he didn’t notice a difference.

But, from a ‘before’ and ‘after’ snap of Joe B, it’s clear that his under-eye area has had some work.

Joe Benigno sported his ‘fresh eyes’ on WWHL

Real Househusband of New Jersey Joe Benigno appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on May 17th, 2022.

Andy complimented Joe on his “fresh eyes” and said that his surgery looked great.

Speaking of the surgery, Andy asked Joe B if he forgives Joe Gorga for not noticing he had his eyes done, Joe B replied: “Of course“.

Joining in with the WWHL antics, Joe B also admitted on the Bravo show that he would cry more at The Notebook than Titanic.

