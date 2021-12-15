Fixer to Fabulous star Joe Looney’s age explored











Jenny and Dave Marrs are a home renovation duo who restore old properties in their hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas. The married couple compliment each other as Jenny is on design, while Joe is on construction. There are some people on HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous that the show wouldn’t be the same without – and that includes carpentry genuis’s Joe and Chase Looney.

Chase has appeared on Fixer to Fabulous since the show first began and his carpentry skills have been transforming all kinds of homes in Arkansas. There’s one man that Chase likely learnt most of his skills from and that’s Joe Looney, so let’s find out more about Joe from Fixer to Fabulous including his age, career and much more…

Who is Joe from Fixer to Fabulous?

Joe Looney is a cast member on Fixer to Fabulous. He’s Chase’s father and he often appears on the show to help out with construction work.

Judging by Chase Looney’s Instagram pages, family is extremely important to the Looneys and Joe is a huge inspiration to his son.

Joe was a firefighter which inspired his son to follow in his footsteps. Joe later became a master carpenter and, now, Chase has gone on to do the same.

Joe Looney’s age explored

It’s unconfirmed exactly how old Joe is in 2021, but Stars Offline reports that he’s 64 years old.

Given that Joe is a father and grandfather to Chases’ two children, it’s highly possible that this is his age.

The Fixer to Fabulous star appeared in the show’s holiday special on Decmeber 14th, 2021 where he adopted a new dog named Spirit. Joe is a fan favourite on the HGTV show, with many people applauding his kind nature on the show.

Speaking of his father on his Instagram page in 2020, Chase referred to his father as a “human hero“.

HGTV fans love Joe Looney

If Chases’ outpourings of love for his father weren’t enough, there are plenty more to see on Twitter when it comes to Joe Looney.

The Fixer to Fabulous star has tonnes of fans who often have their hearts melted by Joe.

One person Tweeted: “I just have to know, is your dad on Twitter? I am seriously crushing on sweet Joe while watching a marathon of #FixertoFabulous.“

