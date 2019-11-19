Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Actor John Barrowman is renowned for his strikingly good looks. His dark coiffured hair paired with bright blue eyes is enough to grab anyone’s attention.

But, as a brand new series of I’m A Celebrity kicked off in 2019, it looks like it was go-time for John to debut his new look.

The nineteenth series of the ITV show started on Sunday, November 17th with the ‘extra’ show airing straight afterwards.

Joel Dommett is joined by Emily Atack and Adam Thomas for the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here Now! show. While John Barrowman and Alison Hammond are guests on the extra programme.

So, why has John Barrowman gone grey and is he morphing into Paul Hollywood?

I’m A Celebrity: John Barrowman

John Barrowman and Alison Hammond look to be giving their opinion on the 2019 campmates in their first week in the Jungle.

John appeared on I’m A Celebrity himself in 2018 and came in third place behind runner-up Emily Atack and winner Harry Redknapp.

However, during John’s time in the Jungle, he was sporting a very different look to the one he is today.

John Barrowman’s grey hair

Strolling onto our screens in November 2019, John presented himself quite differently from the man we’ve seen before. He’s now a silver fox!

Many viewers of the show took to Twitter to express their shock at John’s new hairdo.

One wrote: “Thought John Barrowman was Paul Hollywood then.”

Another said: “How has John Barrowman gone grey so quickly.”

Why does John Barrowman now look like Paul Hollywood #ExtraCamp #ImACeleb — Wrons (@txdq12) November 18, 2019

Will John dye his hair back brown?

From looking at John’s Instagram, he’s been grey and dyed his hair back brown before.

At 52 years old, it’s pretty normal for John to be naturally grey.

The actor took to Instagram on November 1st to ask his followers what he should do with his hair. He wrote: “…my roots need some color. I am thinking about letting it go grey again… what do ya think?”.

Although John hasn’t mentioned it himself, we reckon he’ll return to being a brunette at some point.

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE FROM SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17TH ON ITV AT 9 PM.

