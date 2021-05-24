NBC: Meet Jordan M Young from The Voice on Instagram - Age, career and family business!











The Voice’s Jordan M Young made it through the NBC show’s finale on May 18th, 2021. Let’s find out more about the finalist who’s providing viewers with the dose of country they never knew they needed.

The Voice USA season 20 kicked off on March 1st 2021. Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas are the season’s judges. All four of the judges have artists in the show’s final – Blake Shelton has two acts, one of which is Jordan Young!

The Voice: Who is Jordan M Young?

Thirty-four-year-old Jordan Michael Young was born in Roosevelt, Utah and currently resides in Austin, Texas.

He’s been a country and blues musician for the past 10 years and has now made it to The Voice final 2021.

As per NBC, Jordan taught himself to play the piano and guitar. His family has a construction business, so he currently spends his days building houses with his dad and also fixing guitars, but his real passion is music.

Jordan’s music career

NBC writes in Jordan’s bio that he fell in love with music at a young age. Prior to his music career taking off, he played in his high-school marching band.

Jordan has four albums available for download on his website – Stolen In The Middle Of The Night (2013), Another Night (2015), Rain Or Shine EP (2017) and A Real Good Time.

All of his upcoming show dates are posted on his website, although it looks as though things came to a standstill for Jordan in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

NBC: Meet Jordan Young on Instagram

Jordan describes himself in his Instagram bio as an Austin, Texas-based roots musician.

Follow him @jordanmatthewyoung where he has almost 10k followers already.

The Voice finalist looks to be very active on social media. He often takes to IG to share photos of his life including some of himself building houses, performing on stage, eating delicious-looking food and hanging out with friends and family.

Jordan is also on Twitter @jmyoungmusic and he has a YouTube channel where he uploads various music videos! (Jordan Matthew Young)

Some of Jordan’s The Voice performances have included “Gold Dust Woman” by Fleetwood Mac, Dobie Gray’s “Drift Away“, Keith Whitley’s “I’m No Stranger to the Rain” and more.

