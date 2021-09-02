Jose San Miguel Jr. from Married At First Sight's job is seriously impressive











Marrying someone without ever seeing them has got to be up there with some of the scariest things you can do. But, it turns out that there are tonnes of people up for it as Married At First Sight is a hugely popular show all over the world.

Married At First Sight USA is back in 2021 with a brand new series. Season 13 kicked off on July 21st 2021 and focuses on couples based in Houston.

So, let’s find out more about Jose from Married At First Sight USA, his job, age and more.

Screenshot: Rachel and Jose Get MARRIED! – Married at First Sight (Season 13, Episode 3) | Lifetime

Who is Jose San Miguel Jr?

Jose San Miguel Jr is a cast member on Married At First Sight USA season 13.

Originally from Pearland, Texas, he’s 35 years old and now lives in Houston, Texas.

Jose is dubbed “Mr Perfectionist” and described himself as being very “picky“. He was given some tips and insider information from Rachel’s family during the show after he thought that everything could be too good to be true.

Read More: Meet Jessica Powell from My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Is Jose on Instagram?

Yes, Jose is on Instagram (@jay_st.michael), however, his account is privatised.

The MAFS star can be found on Facebook where more information and photos of Jose are available.

Judging by Jose’s social media accounts, he’s a very active person who enjoys doing lots of activities and someone who takes his job seriously.

Married at First Sight | New Season Wednesday 7/21 at 8/7c | Lifetime BridTV 2976 Married at First Sight | New Season Wednesday 7/21 at 8/7c | Lifetime https://i.ytimg.com/vi/8Nef0CdrJuI/hqdefault.jpg 815057 815057 center 22403

Jose from Married At First Sight’s job

While 33-year-old Rachel works as a fifth-grade teacher and loves nothing more than studying, Jose has a totally different job.

Jose writes in his Instagram bio: “NASA Mission Flight Specialist, Real Estate Flipper/Investor, Finance Enthusiast“.

Working for NASA has got to be up there with some of the most impressive jobs going. And, as a Mission Flight Specialist, Jose has the role of operating the spacecraft and carrying out the mission’s flight plan along with astronaut pilots as per Encyclopaedia.

See Also: Is The Challenge’s Amber Borzotra married?

WATCH MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT USA ON LIFETIME.