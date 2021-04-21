Deadliest Catch: Who is Josh Harris? Wife and net worth of Cornelia Marie's co-captain











Josh Harris returned for the new season of Deadliest Catch in 2021 – here’s more about him, including wife, net worth and social media profiles.

Deadliest Catch is back for its seventeenth season, kicking from Tuesday, April 20th on Discovery.

The Discovery Channel show exposes the real-life experiences of Alaskan crab fishermen during crab fishing season in the Bering Sea who embrace the dangers and uncertainty ahead of them and their fishing boats.

One of them is Josh Harris, the co-captain of Cornelia Marie.

Screenshhot – Josh Harris and the Cornelia Marie Return | Deadliest Catch, Discovery

Deadliest Catch: Who is Josh Harris?

Josh Harris, 38, is the co-captain of Cornelia Marie.

The Discovery Channel star follows in the footsteps of his father, Phil Harris, who died in 2010 after suffering a stroke while on the job.

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star Series 3 | Trailer - BBC

During the eighth season of the series, Josh was part of the crew of Time Bandit. He worked on the boat until 2013 when he received his captain’s license.

Josh made his first appearance on Deadliest Catch in 2007 and since then, he also appeared in American Chopper: Deadliest Catch Bike and After The Catch.

He currently stars in the second season of Deadliest Catch: Bloodline.

OUTDAUGHTERED: Who is Uncle Dale? Meet the Busby’s uncle!

Josh Harris: Net worth

An estimation of $800,000.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Josh’s individual net worth is estimated to be $800,000.

While he amassed his fortune working as a captain on Cornelia Marie and his gig on the Discovery Channel series over the years, the fisherman is also a published author.

Josh and his brother, Jake Harris, published ‘Captain Phil Harris: The Legendary Crab Fisherman, Our Hero, Our Dad’ with the help of Steve Springer and Blake Chavez.

DEADLIEST CATCH: Meet the boats and captains of season 17

Does Josh Harris have a wife?

Josh is not married as of 2021. He has been in a relationship with his partner Jenna Bulis, however, it’s unclear if the two are still together.

The Deadliest Catch is father to a daughter named daughter Kinsley Ella.

In an interview with TV Shows Ace, Josh gushed about Kinsley, saying: “She’s seven going on 30. She has me wrapped around her little finger. Yes. She’s a really good manipulator. Way too smart, at seven years old. I remember I was kicking cans around the road and stuff and she is watching documentaries and how to operate on dogs and cats.”

WATCH DEADLIEST CATCH TUESDAYS AT 8/7C ON DISCOVERY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK