









Josie Bates and Kelton Balka have welcomed their second baby after the Bringing Up Bates star suffered a pregnancy loss last year.

Josie and Kelton’s family has grown with the arrival of one new family member, daughter Hazel Sloane Balka.

The reality star gave birth to their second child on Monday, June 14th, 2021 after she announced the pregnancy news back in January this year.

Josie penned a lengthy and emotional letter on her Instagram profile, thanking that she and Kelton are a family of four now.

GROWING UP HIP HOP: Who is Tee Tee? Relationship explored!

Bringing Up Bates, UPtv on YouTube

Josie Bates announces birth of second baby

Josie announced the birth of her second child, Hazel Sloane Balka, with husband her Kelton on Monday, June 14th, 2021.

The reality star penned an emotional letter on her Instagram profile and shared that their dream has come true after “many months of dreaming about what it would be like as a family of four”.

This Is Not A Drill. Love Island is BACK! | This June | ITV2

“Welcome to the world, Hazel Sloane!” Josie wrote. “After so many months of dreaming about what it would be like as a family of four and anticipating Hazel’s arrival, we are so thrilled to finally meet her!

“We are so thankful and relieved to have our precious baby girl healthy and here in our arms. God has answered so many of our prayers throughout this journey, and it was such a tender and emotional experience to finally hold her. We are enjoying every second of cuddling and bonding with her, but we also cannot wait to introduce Hazel to her big sister Willow!”

Family members have left messages of love to Josie and Kelton after the arrival of Hazel.

Many fans have congratulated the couple too, with one person writing: “Congratulations!!! She looks so much like Willow in that last picture.”

CARTEL CREW: Who was Salome’s sister? Here’s what happened

Josie opened up about her miscarriage

The birth of Hazel comes after Josie suffered a pregnancy loss in 2020. The reality star opened up about her miscarriage in an emotional post on social media.

“Our hearts have been completely broken. I’ve never experienced the type of pain and loss that I’ve had these past weeks,” she wrote on Instagram in September last year.

“There is an empty spot in our hearts and in our home. Even though we never got to see our baby face to face or hold its tiny hand, we know God has a purpose for its short life. In spite of our grieving, we have peace in knowing that our little baby is in heaven with Kelton’s sweet mom.”

In January of this year, Josie confirmed her pregnancy with baby Hazel and revealed the sex of their child in February with pink confetti cannons.

How many children do Josie and Kelton have?

They have two children.

The couple married in October 2018 and welcomed their first child, Willow Kristy Balka, on July 19th, 2019.

Willow is now nearly 23 months and will turn 2 in July.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAMAND FACEBOOK