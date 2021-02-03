









Are JT and Lil Uzi Vert dating? Fans have been wondering for some quite time now.

The personal lives of celebrities and reality stars are always of interest to their devoted fans, especially when social media is involved.

In the case of JT and Lil Uzi Vert, the two rappers have sparked dating rumours again after speculations grew a few months ago.

The two enjoy more online spotlight thanks to a recent Twitter exchange. One thing is for sure, their fans are confused more than before if they are dating or not.

READ ALSO: Below Deck’s Queen of Versailles lives in “largest” home in America

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL

JT and Lil Uzi have a Twitter exchange

The reason that JT and Lil Uzi Vert are trending again is a hilarious Twitter exchange the two rappers had this week.

In a now-deleted post, Lil Uzi Vert expressed the self-love he has for himself and tweeted: “I only love myself” to which JT responded with: “Same here.”

JT then had a heated exchange with a Twitter user who claimed Lil Uzi Vert embarrassed her. She responded: “Girl STFU he don’t be embarrassing he be in his feelings! He’ll be FINE! just like I would …embarrass who? Lol girl I’ll tear this s**t DOWN if I ever felt that way!”

Fellow rapper Meek Mill also chimed in the hilarious Twitter exchanges and tweeted to Lil Uzi Vert: “Have a baby lol”.

Have a baby 👨‍👦 lol https://t.co/q52Smv93K1 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 3, 2021

Another thing that many users have noticed is that JT’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been taken down for some reason. They are not available at the time of writing.

DR. PIMPLE POPPER 2021: How much does Sandra Lee make?

So, are JT and Lil Uzi Vert dating?

JT and Lil Uzi Vert have never announced that they are together. The two haven’t confirmed, nor denied that they are an item in real life.

For the time being, their relationship outside of these social media exchanges remains a mystery.

Both of the rappers are tight-lipped about their personal life and relationship status, so nothing is confirmed until they come forward with an explanation or a statement.

Fans react to Twitter exchange

It didn’t take too long for social media users to share their reactions to JT and Lil Uzi Vert’s tweets.

One fan previously reacted: “Still baffled behind Jt fw Lil Uzi. Like I’m confused.”

Meanwhile, another one said: “Stop playing with JT on this here internet, PERIOD!”

I really thought this lil uzi and jt thing was a joke — BIG RED (@Stewbabey) February 3, 2021