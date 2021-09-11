Get to know Judi Love and Charlene White from Celebrity Gogglebox











September 10th 2021 saw Channel 4 run its Black to Front campaign. The campaign saw the channel’s programming feature all Black presenters, contributors and actors. Celebrity Gogglebox on Friday night featured some new faces.

As well as Maya Jama & Munya Chawawa, Tia Kofi and Tayce, Jourdan Dunn and her brother Antoine, Rudolph Walker and Tameka Empson, Ghetts and Wretch 32 and more, Judi Love and Charlene White are newcomers to Celebrity Gogglebox’s Black to Front episode which aims to improve Black representation on-screen and more widely in the TV industry.

So, let’s find out more about Judi and Charlene!

Screenshot: Celebrity Gogglebox 2021 – Channel 4

Meet Judi from Gogglebox

Judi Love first appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox on Friday, September 11th. She’s best known for being a stand-up comedian and presenter, so she should be very much used to being in front of the camera.

Judi kicked off her stand-up career in 2011 and she’s also been a panellist on Loose Women since 2020.

The Loose Women star was born in Hackney, London in 1980 to Jamaican parents. She and Charlene are both 41 years old.

Read More: Who are Eddie and Michael on Celebrity Gogglebox?

Who is Charlene White?

Charlene White joins her friend, Judi, on the Celebrity Gogglebox sofa.

Born in Greenwich, London in 1980 to Jamaican parents, Charlene is also a TV presenter best known for presenting the news on ITV. She also joined Loose Women in 2021. Charlene was the first black woman to present ITV News At Ten. She has a journalism career spanning over 20 years.

Charlene has two children with her partner, Andy.

Bakers Dozen | Official Trailer | A Hulu Original BridTV 4888 Bakers Dozen | Official Trailer | A Hulu Original https://i.ytimg.com/vi/9bRFHrgSzq8/hqdefault.jpg 860898 860898 center 22403

Are Judi and Charlene on Instagram?

Yes, both Judi and Charlene are on Instagram.

Follow Judi on IG @1judilove with 195k followers. She writes in her bio that she’s a comedienne, an award-winning presenter, an OK Magazine columnist and a Loose women panellist.

Judi’s motto is “Laughter is Healing” as per her website.

Charlene is also on Instagram with almost 42k followers @charlenewhite. She often shares throwback photos, family snaps, pictures of her stunning outfits and much more.

See Also: Meet Tia Kofi and Tayce from Celebrity Gogglebox

WATCH THE CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX SPECIAL SEPTEMBER 10TH AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK