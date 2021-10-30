Where to watch Judy Justice, premiere date and streaming options











If there’s one woman you probably wouldn’t want to mess with on TV, it’s Judge Judy. The Brooklyn-born judge has been closing cases on TV since 1996 and after 25 seasons of Judge Judy, the show ended. However, it looks like Judy doesn’t want to stop there as she’s back in 2021.

Judy Justice is a brand new show from the almost 80-year-old judge. So, let’s take a look at where fans can watch Judy Justice and when the new series is set to launch!

Who is Judy Sheindlin?

Judy Sheindlin is a 79-year-old judge who hails from Brooklyn, New York.

Her no-nonsense approach to dealing with people’s court cases on TV landed her a 25-season streak of her show – Judge Judy.

Judy is married to Jerry Sheindlin and she has five children.

Judy gets her own new show on IMDb TV

Although Judge Judy wrapped at season 25 in July 2021, the courtroom judge is back for more.

Speaking of her new show in the trailer, Judy said: “Judy Justice is a really exciting new adventure. It gives me an opportunity to come into streaming and produce a different kind of court show.“

She has a new team including her granddaughter and law clerk, Sarah. Judy said: “Sarah is wired like I am, she’s a little snarky, I like that.”

Where to watch Judy Justice

Described as “Judge Judy on steroids“, Judy Justice is set to launch on Monday, November 1st 2021.

Judy Justice airs on weekdays from November 1st and airs on IMDb TV.

The show is available to stream via IMDb TV, which some viewers may not be so used to. However, accessing the service is straightforward. Justice Judy fans can watch the show online via the website at IMDbTV.com.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime Video, IMDb TV can be viewed via this service. Alternatively, the IMDb app is available for download on Apple and Android devices.

