Does Winter House star Julia McGuire have a boyfriend?











Reality TV series Winter House sees the cast members of Southern Charm and Summer House get together for a holiday in Vermont. Cast members on the show include Paige DeSorbo, Austen Kroll, Craig Conover and more.

From October 20th, 2021, the series launches on Bravo and judging by the show’s trailer, it appears that there’s certainly romance, if not a whole lot of lust, in the air. Viewers can prepare for tears, tamtrums and some heartbreak in what looks to be the most memorable winters of the cast’s lives.

Screenshot: Your First Look at Winter House! New Series Premieres October 20th | Bravo

Get to know Julia

Julia McGuire is 28 years old. The newbie to reality TV was born on November 23rd, 1992.

Paige DeSorbo said of Julia: “She’s just like a fun, chill girl.“

Julia can be seen dodging the drama during the Bravo show trailer, she said: “Wait, let me get this right, three girls fighting over Austen Kroll? I’m just confused.“

Outside of Winter House, Julia works as a model based in New York City and she’s been friends with Paige since she was 11 years old as per Bravo.

Read More: Who is Lindsay Hubbard dating, what about Austin?

Does Julia McGuire have a boyfriend?

Julia McGuire does indeed have a boyfriend. As per her Bravo bio, she’s in a committed relationship.

Although Julia’s boyfriend is yet to be named, by investigating her Instagram page, there’s some information about him available.

We can take from her IG page that her other half is Greek and that Julia looks to have had some dreamy holidays with her beau in Greece.

Project Runway | First Look at Season 19 | Bravo BridTV 4586 Project Runway | First Look at Season 19 | Bravo https://i.ytimg.com/vi/kcrgRZc9Jhc/hqdefault.jpg 854365 854365 center 22403

Do we know who Julia’s boyfriend is?

Unfortunately, there’s currently very little information available in relation to who Julia’s boyfriend is. From the photos that Julia has posted, and the selection of snaps from her ‘Greece’ IG highlights, it’s clear that Julia’s boyfriend is a silver fox, AKA an older man.

It’s clear from Julia’s Instagram page that around five months ago, she and her beau were holidaying together. Although, there’s no indicator on when exactly the couple made things official.

See Also: Meet Michaela Boehm from Sex, Love and Goop

WATCH WINTER HOUSE ON BRAVO WEDNESDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK