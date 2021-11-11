Get to know Julian and Irma from TLC's My 600 Lb Life











Following the stories of people who are attempting to save their own lives, My 600 Lb Life is back on TLC in 2021. Season 10 of the show kicked off on November 4th and features different individuals who have struggled with their weight.

Season 10 episode 1 followed Nathan’s journey, now Julian is trying to overcome his food addiction on the TLC show, so let’s find out more about Julian from My 600 Lb Life…

Meet Julian from My 600 Lb Life

My 600 Lb Life season 10 episode 2 features Julian who weighs over 800 lbs.

During the show, Julian explains that his breathing is limited. Therefore, he only gets up for specific reasons. Julian says on the TLC show that cooking is one of his passions so one thing he does get up for is to make breakfast for himself and his wife.

Julian lives with his wife, his mother and his grandmother and sometimes cooks for them, too.

Who is Julian’s wife?

Julian is married and his wife’s name is Irma. One of the main motivations for his weight loss is to improve his relationship with his other half.

Irma said: “He’s very good at making meals that taste good but I’m getting more worried about him, so I do want him to eat better.“

Julian sometimes has to ask his wife to help him with certain things such as washing which puts a strain on their relationship. Speaking of this issue, Julian said: “It makes me feel less of a man when Irma has to help me.“

Irma also expressed fears during the TLC show that if Julian is to lose weight, he may leave her. As per Hollywood Life, Irma said: “It’s hard not to be afraid that things will change if he doesn’t need me anymore.“

Julian tackles his food addiction

His relationship with Irma aside, Julian has a big task on his hands during My 600 Lb Life to lose weight.

He suffers from food addiction and his loved ones fear that his life is in danger due to his 800 lb plus weight.

Julian’s mobility is limited due to his weight gain, he eats lunch around 12 o’clock and snacks until dinner. Julian said: “Eating is a big joy to me in my life because it’s a time when nothing bad can touch me. There’s no moment in my day when I’m not wanting that.“

