What happened to Juliana Custodio and Michael from 90 Day Fiancé?











After launching all the way back in 2014, 90 Day Fiancé has been a massive success. the TLC show has been so popular that its multiple spin-off shows are also just as successful as the original and the show has fans all over the world. Some of the cast members of the show have become icons in their own way including Big Ed, Darcey Silva, Angela Deem and many more.

Juliana Custodio and Michael Jessen were a couple on the show back in 2019. But, as with many 90 Day relationships, it looks like things didn’t work out. So, let’s find out more about Juliana and Michael in 2021, where are they? And what are they up to since the show?

Who is Juliana Custodio?

Juliana Custodio is a reality TV star and model who first appeared on TV on 90 Day Fiancé season 7.

She was born in Brazil and appeared on the show when she was 23 years old. While Juliana hailed from Goiania, Michael, 42, came from Greenwich, Connecticut.

Juliana was married before going onto TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé. She said during the show that before she married her ex-husband he was very lovely and treated her like a princess, but after they got married he turned into a totally different person. However, she said that Michael wasn’t even close to the other guys and that she thought he was with her for who she was.

Juliana and Michael on 90 Day Fiancé

After going through the 90 Day process, Juliana and Michael tied the knot at the end of 90 Day Fiancé season 7.

However, their marriage didn’t quite go the distance, as a year later, Michael and Juliana split.

By the looks of things, their split was pretty amicable and Michael cited Covid-19 as one of the reasons for their breakup as per ET Online. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Michael wrote: “All along, I failed to recognize that you were there for me. I do not blame you for wanting to leave and for desiring a new start. You are more suited for the life that you had before we met and I can understand why you would want to return…“

Juliana Custodio in 2021

Michael and Juliana announced their split on their two year wedding anniversary on October 12th, 2021.

Looking at both Juliana and Michael’s Instagram pages, the couple has taken down any photos of themselves together.

However, it appears that Juliana is putting her best foot forward following the breakup as she’s posted some modelling photos to the ‘gram. She writes in her IG bio the model management companies that she’s signed to and also writes that she’s a Fashion Model.

Businessman Michael took to IG to write that he was going to be taking a break from social media in October 2021.

