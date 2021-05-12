Siesta Key: What is Juliette Porter's business? Net worth of MTV star's explored!











Siesta Key fans are intrigued to find out what Juliette’s business is, as well as her career, salary and net worth.

The MTV reality show has finally returned for a new season, kicking off with a brand new series on Wednesday, May 12th.

One of the returning stars is Juliette Porter. As usual, viewers at home would like to find more information about her, from her personal life to her career.

So, what does Juliette do for a living outside of the series?

Who is Juliette Porter?

Juliette Porter is a reality TV star and entrepreneur. She boasts a fan base of 739,000 followers on her Instagram account.

She shot to stardom after landing a role on the MTV show Siesta Key as a full-time cast member.

The previous season saw Juliette move on from her ex Alex Kompothecras to current boyfriend Sam Logan.

What is Juliette Porter’s business?

While Juliette’s main job is being a cast member on Siesta Key, the reality star also owns her own swimwear brand.

She launched JMP The Label in November, 2020, which was inspired by her upbringing in Sarasota, Florida, where she had spent a lot of her time at the beach.

During filming of Siesta Key, Juliette met veteran swimwear designer Jaymi Washburn and they developed different designs together.

The brand’s website explains that the swimwear is a “luxuriously stretchy recycled rib with a hint of lurex”. It adds: “Juliette’s keen eye for trend, comfort and luxury was perfectly matched with Jaymi’s ability to design a line that would appeal to many different women and provide a great fit & incredible detailing.”

Juliette Porter: Salary and net worth

She is one of the leading cast members on Siesta Key. As such, she should be one of the stars with the highest income.

According to Gossip Gist, Juliette’s estimated net worth is $400,000 and she is believed to be earning an annual salary of over $35,000.

However, her income could be much higher than this since she enjoys a lifestyle as a social media influencer following her stint on the MTV reality show.

