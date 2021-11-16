What is I'm A Celebrity star Kadeena Cox's disability and career?











I’m A Celebrity has brought a whole new round of celebrities to the castle for its 2021 series, including Kadeena Cox.

Her appearance comes after she triumphed the Celebrity MasterChef 2021 series, showcasing her incredible cooking skills to Gregg and John.

Kadeena has now been confirmed as a campmate on the gruelling ITV competition, which sees celebrities undergo challenges in a Welsh castle.

Viewers have since been questioning what Kadeena’s disability is, as well as her successful Paralympian background. Reality Titbit has got it covered.

CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX: Who are Adam Gemili and Kadeena Cox?

What disability does Kadeena Cox have?

I’m A Celebrity contestant Kadeena has multiple sclerosis.

In May 2014, she entered the Loughborough International, but was rushed to hospital two days later, after showing symptoms, and was diagnosed as having suffered a stroke.

After two months of physiotherapy, she recovered back to normal health and began training again.

Hometown Showdown | Official Trailer | YouTube Originals

Then in September, she experienced burning sensations in her right arm, which worsened to numbness in her arm and right leg, and she was again taken to hospital with suspicions of a stroke.

After extensive tests, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Before the diagnosis, Kadeena was competing for a place on the British skeleton team.

The only good thing about this year’s line up is the disability inclusion and the inclusion of disabled celebrities first there was Hollie Arnold now it’s Kadeena Cox. Disabled people are changing the uk for the better to make it better and greater #realtalentishardtofind https://t.co/fBn8nheNjZ — Dan Tromp (@Dantromp_) November 16, 2021

Kadeena Cox’s successful Paralympian career

Kadeena Cox MBE is a 30-year-old parasport athlete.

Born in Leeds and to Jamaican parents, Kadeena won gold, silver and bronze medals at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio.

She also won three gold medals in 2015 and 2017 at the World Para Athletic Championships.

A competitor in T38 sprints and C4 para-cycling events, she was part of the 2015 IPC Athletics World Championships and the 2016 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships.

This is where she won world titles in the T37 100m and C4 500m time trial!

She has made history as the first British Paralympian to win golds in multiple sports at the same Games, since Isabel Barr at the 1984 Summer Paralympics.

Good morning @georgekay et al @misoulradio 'Re the hockey last night, why? Poor old San Marino.. 😌

'Re I'm A Celeb… my money is on Kadeena Cox MBE, she has won everything she's taken part in.. 🙂

Have a Triffic Tuesday #MiSoulFAM 🙂 — Terry Hylton (@Terry2Wheels) November 16, 2021

Where else have we seen Kadeena Cox?

Kadeena may be starring on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! for 2021, but it’s not the only main role she has had on reality TV this year.

She starred on the latest Celebrity Gogglebox series alongside Adam Gemili, and was crowned the winner of Celebrity MasterChef 2021.

The BBC star also starred in The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off in 2018 and Robot Wars in 2016, in between training for the Paralympics!

That’s not all, as Kadeena was on Celebs on The Farm and World Beaters.

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE! ON ITV EVERY DAY AT 9 PM FROM SUNDAY NOVEMBER 21ST

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK