









After some technical issues due to extreme weather conditions, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back on track in its second week airing in 2021. Ant and Dec returned to ITV along with a bunch of new celebs ready to take on a challenge as of November 21st.

Famous sports stars, singers, radio DJs, soap legends and TV presenters have all pitched up in the I’m A Celeb castle for series 21. So, let’s find out more about one of the show’s contestants. Who is Kadeena Cox and why is she a Paralympian?

Who is Kadeena Cox?

Kadeena Cox is a 30-year-old Paralympian athlete. She was born in Leeds on March, 10th, 1991 and has had a sporting career spanning around 15 years so far.

She studied physiotherapy at university and is also a keen cook. She writes in her IG bio that she bakes and is also an ambassador for lululemon sports clothing brand.

Any ITV viewers who feel like they’ve seen Kadeena before may recognise the athlete from previous appearances on TV – she’s been on Coach Trip, Celebrity Gogglebox and MasterChef.

Kadeena’s sporting career explored

Speaking in her I’m a Celebrity intro video, Kadeena said that she doesn’t really consider herself a celebrity, “I’m just a girl that goes around in circles“.

The ITV show contestant is a Paralympic champion in both cycling and athletics.

Kadeena has represented Great Britain many times and has won bronze, silver and gold medals. She was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2017 for services to athletics.

She most recently won two gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Why is she a Paralympian?

In 2014, Kadeena was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. MS is described by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society as an “unpredictable disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body.“

In a blog written for the Multiple Sclerosis Trust, Kadeena said following her diagnosis it was hard for her: “I managed to use sport to give me a goal and give me something I could control.”

Her symptoms include muscle spasms, pins and needles and tingling sensations more commonly in her right arm and leg, however, most of her symptoms are invisible. Kadeena wrote in her blog: “I also have problems in terms of memory and thinking, and just fatigue in general. A lot of my symptoms come when I’m fatigued.“

