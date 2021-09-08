Who is Kai Ghost on The Circle s3? Instagram explored











Kai Ghost joins the line-up for Netflix’s third season of their popular game show The Circle. We found the player on Instagram…

With a grand cash prize on the line, a group of strangers will communicate on a virtual platform, either as themselves or posing as someone else.

It has felt like minutes since season two winner Deleesa stole the crown, but a new group of players stayed in a Manchester flat in a bid to do the same.

Kai Ghost is a singer, and now The Circle season 3 player. Reality Titbit explored her successful career, Instagram and background below!

Who is Kai Ghost?

Kai is a singer and songwriter from Los Angeles, California.

Born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, she has been recording and releasing music since as far back as 2011.

Her debut was Anything You Want in Life, It’s on You, followed by singles like Already Know and OK.

The player is thought to be single at the moment, but she did develop a close connection with fellow contestant Calvin Kiing Crooks, from Manchester.

The Circle: Kai’s singing career and age

Kai’s latest single was Cake, which she released on Spotify in 2020.

The Tennessee-based R&B vocalist is 28 years old at the time of writing.

As an Aquarius, she is thought to have been born sometime between January 20th and February 18th.

Kai began to develop a passion for singing, after she hit some high notes in a chapel and went on to start writing songs of her own.

Having performed at churches, she went on to attend Nashville School of the Arts, where she first launched her singing career.

There, she also got involved with dancing and acting.

Calvin and Kai have entered the chat! #TheCircle pic.twitter.com/4qdZjAr5WB — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) August 27, 2021

Meet Kai Ghost on Instagram

Kai often posts videos of her singing, and already boasts 10.3K followers!

She calls music her therapy on Instagram, and proudly states that she is on The Circle season 3 in her bio.

The player often enjoys going out, whether that involves hitting up a fairground to dance to the music, or relaxing on the beach.

If you are one for motivational quotes, Kai usually encourages her followers to manifest and stay positive. She’s already a fan favorite on season 3, as fans love her bubbly personality!

One post caption reads:

Always remember not to take yourself to seriously and know that one of the best ways to make people happy is to be genuinely happy yourself.

