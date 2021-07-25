Love Island 2021: Kaila Troy's age revealed - Casa Amor newbie is a DJ and model!











Love Island 2021 is about to get spicy as the Casa Amor episodes are finally here. As of July 25th, six newbies will join the ITV2 show and shake things up amongst the current cast members. Get ready for some heads to be turned as three new guys and three new girls are joining in the Casa Amor episodes.

Twitter’s running joke of the Love Island producers throwing blonde girl after blonde girl into the villa will likely still stand as bombshell Kaila Troy is set to become a Love Islander on Sunday night! So, let’s find out more about her, Kaila’s age, job and Instagram will all be revealed…

Love Island 2021: Kaila Troy’s age revealed

Just like her fellow Casa Amor newcomer, Salma Naran, Kaila Troy hails from Ireland.

Kaila is 28 years old and comes from Malahide, Dublin.

Prior to joining the ITV2 show, Kaila already has a great Instagram following of around 44k. Find the Love Island contestant on IG @djkailatroy.

Read More: Mary Bedford’s surgery rumours analysed on Instagram!

Screenshot: Love Island 2021 – ITV Hub

Kaila is a DJ!

This Love Island newbie isn’t just a pretty face, Kaila is also an established DJ!

You can listen to Kaila’s music via her SoundCloud page here! She also has a YouTube channel called DjKailaTroy.

Her website states that she’s a ‘DJ, Dancer and Artist’ and that she’s DJ-ed in 20 countries around the world.

Kaila also has her own app which sees users rewarded for using the platform. As per her website, “Rewards range from Kaila Troy clothing to reduced price tables at a Kaila Troy event“.

The Love Islander also has her own false eyelashes for sale on her site, as well as false eyelash cleaner!

Ready for a summer of love? | Love Island Series 7 BridTV 2861 Ready for a summer of love? | Love Island Series 7 https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Z2PFdEOnGj8/hqdefault.jpg 810725 810725 center 22403

Is the Casa Amor newbie on OnlyFans?

Yes, Kaila Troy is on OnlyFans.

Speaking to Extra.ie, Kaila said she has over 408k followers on OnlyFans: “I kind of looked into creating a profile and then I got sidetracked. Then, the pandemic hit and I decided to join. After two days, there was already $300 in my account.“

By the looks of her IG page, Kaila documents all kinds of things on her OnlyFans account. A three-part series of a day in her life has been posted to Instagram!

Love Island: Who is Salma Naran? Casa Amor newbie’s IG explored!

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK