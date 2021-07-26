Who is Money Hungry host Kal Penn? Wife, age and career explored!











Food Network is always coming through with the goods when it comes to a great cooking show. From The Pioneer Woman to Barefoot Contessa, Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives and Beat Bobby Flay, there’s no end of content to get through if you’re a big foodie.

Now, the USA TV channel is bringing something new to the table with Money Hungry – a competition series that sees contestants do all they can to bag $50,000. What have they got to do to win the money? Have the most advanced palate and out-taste their competitors!

Speaking of the series to Food Network, host Kal Penn said: “I am obsessed with the ways in which food tells stories, so hosting Money Hungry is a lot of fun… The culinary knowledge and amazing palates of the competitors was so impressive — I learned a lot and am excited for viewers to see all the action.“

Who is Kal Penn?

Kal Penn is an actor who is best known for appearing in films and TV shows such as Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, How I Met Your Mother and House.

He’s 44 years old and was born in Mont Clair, New Jersey on April 23rd, 1977.

Kal was born Kalpen Suresh Modi to Indian parents who immigrated to the USA.

Does Kal have a wife?

Kal Penn isn’t married, so the Money Hungry host doesn’t have a wife.

After a search through Kal’s social media, it doesn’t appear that he’s gone public with a partner, so it’s unclear whether or not he’s in a relationship.

Kal often takes to Twitter and Instagram to share snaps of himself alongside friends and work colleagues. However, it doesn’t appear that he’s particularly into posting about his personal life.

Meet the Money Hungry host on Instagram!

Kal can be found on Instagram with 255k followers @kalpenn.

He advertises his first-ever book ‘You Can’t Be Serious‘, which is set for release on November 2nd, 2021, in his IG bio.

Kal’s also on Twitter with the same handle and a further 592k followers.

The actor ran is also a former White House staff member who worked during the Barack Obama administration. So, if you see a load of political figures are featured on his IG page – that’s why!

WATCH MONEY HUNGRY ON FOOD NETWORK FROM JULY 25TH AT 10 PM.

