RuPaul's Drag Race: Kameron Michaels' All Stars drama explained











RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 6 is currently available to watch on Netflix. Episode 9 aired on August 12th and now, viewers are wondering about Kameron Michaels’ All Stars drama. So, let’s take a look at what happened…

Reality competition RuPaul’s Drag Race first premiered on Logo TV in 2009. Judged by RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley in 2019, season 13 saw Symone crowned as the show’s winner.

Screenshot: RPDR All Stars season 6 – Netflix

Who is Kameron Michaels?

Kameron Michaels, 35, is an American drag queen who hails from Massillon, Ohio.

Kameron’s real name is Dane Young and she celebrates her birthday on July 23rd, 1986 making her a Leo on the zodiac.

The RPDR star first appeared on the show back in 2018 and competed in season 10. Kameron placed third behind Eureka and Aquaria.

Kameron appears on All Stars season 6

During RPDR All Stars season 6 a lip sync assassin was revealed to compete with Ra’Jah.

The lip sync assassin was season 10’s Kameron Michaels.

Ra’Jah and Kameron had to lip sync to Charlie XCX’s “Boom Clap” during episode 9.

The Kameron Michaels All Stars drama explained

As the screen was lifted and Kameron revealed to the group, Eureka shouted “Yess! She’s known for lip-syncing the house down.”

Kameron Michaels looked to be in great spirits during the show, however, off-stage it looks as though she was unhappy about the performance.

The pair performed the Charlie XCX song and Kameron won the lip sync. It was then revealed that the group had chosen to send Eureka home.

Following the episode, the drag queen took to Instagram to write that she felt “cheated” and thought she was “used for a quick cheap storyline”.

She also added: “and f**k that stupid song“.

It appears that Kameron wasn’t happy with her All Stars appearance and this could’ve been to do with her outfit. She wrote: “I am going to share my images ONLY because the Photographer and Designer deserve recognition for their work.“

She also took to IG stories on August 14th to say: “Look, I know that was probably a little dramatic, I’m not going to apologise for it. I think I am more ashamed ad embarrassed more than anything… I take pride in what I do. For that to be out in the world is very embarrassing… and I have to live with it because I said I would do it and I did. I have no one to be angry at but myself for doing it.“

From her IG story, we can assume that Kameron wasn’t happy with the “Boom Clap” performance. And, judging by Twitter, viewers weren’t impressed with the song choice, either.

