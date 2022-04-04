Kandi and The Gang's ratings prove why she's an RHOA favourite













Kandi Burruss is basically an RHOA OG. She didn’t quite join the show at the same time as Nene Leakes, Shereé Whitfield, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and co, but since season 2, Kandi’s been a main cast member.

Throwing it back to 2009 and Kandi was 33 years old. She joined the show after being in the music industry for many years. Kandi was born and raised in Atlanta and dubbed herself an “original Georgia peach“. The former Xscape group member moved on to songwriting, she’s invested money in property and a variety of businesses. Over the years, Kandi has appeared in various Bravo spin-off series. In 2022, she launched Kandi and The Gang.

The RHOA star launches her fifth spin-off

Reality TV star, music star, businesswoman and all-around boss Kandi Burruss is no stranger to having a Bravo spin-off show.

Over the years, she’s appeared in The Kandi Factory, Kandi’s Wedding, Kandi’s Ski Trip, Xscape: Still Kickin’ It and Kandi Koated Nights.

She also runs her YouTube channel where she interviews people on Speak On It. So, it’s safe to say that Kandi’s a very busy woman.

Kandi and The Gang’s ratings explored

After kicked off its first season in 2022, Kandi and The Gang has gotten off to a good start.

Speaking of her show’s ratings on It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper, Kandi said that the ratings hadn’t done “as great as she’d like for them to do” in week one.

But Kandi added that the Bravo network said: “…that’s the way it’s supposed to be. Sunday nights is around that half a million mark but of course, I want it way more than that.“

Raquel Harper said: “She know she did good on the ratings, she just wanted more than that“.

Kandi then added that she feels that her family and the people that work there “need to be on TV” because they’re hilarious.

Photo by: Marcus Ingram/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kandi and The Gang episodes explored

Kandi Burruss’ spin-off show, Kandi and The Gang, kicked off on March 6th, 2022.

Airing on Sundays, Kandi and The Gang focuses on the Burruss’s and their family restaurant, Old Lady Gang. The eatery was inspired by Kandi’s mother and aunts.

In classic Bravo style, Kandi and The Gang has its explosive moments, but Kandi wants her staff to patch things up with team building days and improved communication.

Porsha Williams’ spin-off show, Porsha’s Family Matters, ran for seven episodes. Kandi and the Gang will be onto episode 7 on April 17th and season 1 is made up of 10 episodes. Speaking of her show on It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper, Kandi said that 10 is “good for a show’s first season“.

