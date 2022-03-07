Kandi and The Gang fans call the show’s theme song a “bop”













Since finding fame as a singer in RnB group Xscape in the nineties, Kandi Burruss has become a businesswoman, a reality TV star and much more. The 45-year-old may have ventured down different paths in life, such as opening a restaurant with her husband, Todd Tucker, and becoming a cast member on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she’s still singing in 2022.

Kandi is best known for singing songs such as Don’t Think I’m Not and writing songs for TLC such as No Scrubs. She’s worked with many artists in her time including the likes of Ne Yo. Nowadays, Kandi’s still making music, she even created the theme song for her new Bravo show Kandi and The Gang.

Kandi and The Gang’s theme song

Bravo’s new series, Kandi and The Gang, has a catchy theme song which is sung by Kandi herself.

The Bravo show features different music within its episodes, but each episode begins with Kandi’s theme song.

She’s crafted a perfect OLG themed song to go with the 2022 show.

Kandi and The Gang theme song lyrics explored

Kandi and The Gang’s theme song includes the following lyrics:

“Don’t you wanna go to the place to be, where strangers become family, fried chicken and mac and cheese, three old ladies’ recipes. Won’t you and your family come and hang with Kandi and The Gang.”

Kandi goes solo on the track, singing about OLG’s food and her mother and aunts who were the inspiration for the restaurant.

What do fans make of Kandi’s theme song?

Judging by Twitter, many Kandi and The Gang fans love the show’s theme song.

One person tweeted: “Kandi even getting a check for the theme song I ain’t even mad lol“.

Another wrote: “One thing Kandi gone do is make a song chile“.

Another fan clearly loved the song, tweeting: “The theme song is a bop“.

However, some viewers weren’t so keen on Kandi singing her own theme tune: “I’m so excited for Kandi And The Gang but I won’t lie, something about her singing the theme song for the intro is a little cringe to me. I wish they called it a better name as well just seems so corny for a show that looks so good looking at the trailer“.

I JUST KNEW KANDI WOULD BE SINGING THE THEME SONG #KandiAndTheGang — .jae (@BLOWthisJAE_) March 7, 2022

