Kandi Burruss won a Grammy in 2000 and she's determined to get the EGOT













The Real Housewives of Atlanta is back in 2022 with season 14. The Don’t Think I’m Not singer has been a RHOA cast member since season 2 and viewers have seen Kandi go through many highs and lows over the years. From her business successes to her fallout with Phaedra Parks, opening OLG and all that tension when she first introduced her mom to Todd Tucker, Kandi’s been through a lot.

When it comes to the Real Housewives, Kandi is certainly one of the longest standing and the most successful. She has her fingers in a lot of pies and speaks of winning a Grammy Award in season 12. So, let’s find out more about Kandi Burruss’ Grammy win, when was it and what was it for?

Kandi Burruss won a Grammy in 2000

At 24 years old Kandi Burruss was awarded a Grammy for ‘Best Rhythm & Blues Song’ No Scrubs.

Girl group TLC may be better known for No Scrubs as they released it in 1999 but Kandi was the one who co-wrote the track.

Kandi received her Grammy at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards and she was also nominated for another song, Bills, Bills, Bills in the same year.

Kandi talks awards on RHOA

Any RHOA fans know that Kandi Burruss is a woman who knows how to do business. After having a successful music career, she launched companies including Bedroom Kandi, OLG and Blaze restaurants.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Kandi’s net worth is estimated at $30M.

As well as making millions, Kandi has received awards for her work, too.

Her dream is to get the EGOT

During The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 episode 3, Kandi said that her dream is to get the EGOT, that’s why she has so many things going on at once.

Kandi said: “I would love to have the EGOT” which stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.

The 45-year-old is working towards the Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards.

However, her husband, Todd Tucker, had some complaints as he remarked that he felt “left out” and added that their sex life had taken a hit from Kandi having so much to do career-wise.

