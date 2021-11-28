Get to know Karan Hoss from Selling Sunset, his net worth explored











Selling Sunset dropped its fourth season on Netflix on November 24th, 2021. The Oppenheim Group is back selling luxury property and realtors including Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Young and Maya Vander are doing what they do best in season 4.

The Netflix show sees the realtors sell properties for all kinds of celebrity clients such as French Montana. Sometimes famous faces are also interested in buying properties with the O Group, so let’s find out more about who Karan Hoss is and explore his net worth.

Karan Hoss on Selling Sunset

During Selling Sunset season 4, episode 5 Karan Hoss appeared as he was interested in purchasing a house in Beverly Hills.

Heather Rae Young revealed that she was showing Karan the property for a second time as she wanted to show off what it looked like at night.

The house, located on North Doheny Drive, features five bedrooms and six bathrooms and boasts an incredible view.

Who is Karan Hoss?

As with many of the Selling Sunset star’s clients, Karan Hoss is a businessman.

He writes on LinkedIn that he is the “CEO at Beauty Supply Warehouse” and a “Pistachio Grower“.

Karan has multiple businesses. He’s been the owner of Nevada Beaty Supplies since 2001, the owner of multiple pistachio ranches since 2012 and the CEO of Beauty Supply Warehouse since 2001.

Karan can be found on Instagram @karanhoss with 717 followers.

Karan’s net worth explored

Given that Karan Hoss was featured as a client on Selling Sunset, it means that he’s bound to have an impressive net worth.

Many of the houses listed by the Oppenheim Group are valued in the millions and Karan’s property was no different. The property was listed at $14m.

Karan has been a businessman for over 20 years, so it’s likely that he would’ve accumulated a lot of funds from both the beauty and pistachio businesses.

Karan Hoss’ net worth is currently unconfirmed but Reality Titbit would estimate that his net worth is in the tens of millions. French Montana sold his house on the Netflix series for $5m and his net worth was $20m, so if Karan was buying a house for $14m, he could have a net worth anywhere upwards of $55m.

