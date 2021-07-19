Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Does Karlie Redd have a boyfriend in 2021? Lamar Odom rumours explored











Karlie Redd is back on our screens as another series of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is officially here in 2021. The VH1 show has been airing since 2012 and follows the stars of Atlanta’s entertainment scene.

Many of the cast members’ relationships are featured on Love & Hip Hop, and while some of the couples on the show have been happy together for years, others have had a hard time when it comes to love and romance. Let’s find out more about Karlie Redd’s love life in 2021.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV

Karlie Redd’s dating history

Karlie Redd has appeared on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta since 2012. She also starred in the dhow’s New York edition from 2015 until 2020.

Over the seasons, viewers have got to know more about Karlie’s dating life. Her former partners have included Benzino, Lyfe Jennings, Caesar Emanuel, Yung Joc and Mo Fayne. Karlie and Mo were engaged in 2019.

Karlie and Yung Joc had a very tumultuous relationship on the show. One episode, featured on VH1’s Karlie Redd’s 5 Most Memorable Moments, saw Karlie find out that Yung Joc had been sleeping with another woman while they were being shown around a property with her.

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Who is Kiyomi ‘Yomi’ Leslie?

Karlie Redd and Lamar Odom rumours explored

VH1’s Love & Hip Hop season 10 trailer sees Karlie arrive at a party and say: “Everybody, this is Lamar Odom“, so it appears that the pair shows up together.

The trailer looks to have caused confusion online and someone Tweeted: “Isn’t Lamar with Karlie Redd now? Or did I read the LHHATL trailer wrong?“

Nicki Swift reported in June 2021, that Lamar Odom stated that the pair are “just friends“. The report added that the couple had been seen at more than one event with each other following Lamar’s split from Sabrina Parr in 2020.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta – Super Trailer BridTV 3237 Love & Hip Hop Atlanta – Super Trailer 820198 820198 center 22403

Does Karlie Redd have a boyfriend in 2021?

As Lamar has said that he and Karlie are “just friends“, we can conclude that Karlie isn’t going out with him in 2021.

Neither Karlie, nor Lamar, has posted anything to Instagram to share that they’re in a relationship, so viewers are most likely to find out the extent of their friendship during LAHHATL season 10 episode 3.

Judging by Karlie’s Instagram posts, she’s focusing on her businesses at the moment.

See Also: Who is Omeretta the Great? Age, career and IG explored!

Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

WATCH LOVE AND HIP HOP ATLANTA FROM MONDAY JULY 5TH AT 8/7C ON VH1

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK