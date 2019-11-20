Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Seeing your favourite celebrities squirm in an Aussie jungle for three weeks is clearly the UK public’s idea of fun.

Jetting out to the Jungle in 2019 is football hero Ian Wright, radio DJ Adele Roberts, Girls Aloud’s Nadine Coyle and many more! I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs from Sunday, November 17th at 9 pm on ITV.

The show got off to a great start with Caitlyn Jenner and Kate Garraway both taking part in the initial challenges. Strangely enough, one thing that looks to have caught the eye of many viewers is Kate Garraway’s boobs.

Kate Garraway: Boobs

TV and radio presenter Kate entered the Jungle along with the rest of the celebrities on November 17th 2019.

But rather than her height, weight, family or spouse, people looked to be more interested in her boobs.

Right from the off, viewers of the show took to Twitter to talk about Kate’s assets. At 52 years old, Kate is looking incredible, but that doesn’t mean her boobs come into it, does it?

Kate’s fans on Twitter

Many viewers put out Tweets over the first few episodes of I’m A Celeb.

Some were pretty direct: “Kate Garraway’s boobs are God’s gift to the planet” while another said: “Bloody hell That Kate on I’m A Celeb has got big boobs.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “Kate Garraway has had the better boob job” implying that she’s had surgery. However, a report from The Mirror confirms that she hasn’t had any work done.

The ‘Kate’s boobs’ account

Now, there’s making remarks about a campmates figure and then there’s taking things one step further and creating Kate’s assets their own Twitter account.

And that’s exactly what someone has done. Believe it or not, a Twitter account ‘@kates_boobs‘ has emerged and regularly Tweets out what Kate’s bosoms are up to.

Clearly a Kate megafan has got a lot of spare time on their hands and enjoys making collages of Kate’s time in the Jungle.

