Kathryn Edwards' net worth explored in 2021, husband, career and age











The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 has been jam-packed with drama. Cast member Erika Girardi and her divorce from Thomas Girardi has been documented in the season and now, a former housewife is weighing in on Erika’s drama.

Let’s find out who Real Housewives star Kathryn Edwards is. From her net worth to her marriages, husband, kids, career and much more.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Who is Kathryn Edwards?

Kathryn Edwards is not originally from Beverly Hills, she was born and raised in Wisconsin. She’s currently 56 years old and was born on October 16th, 1964.

Kathryn has a brother and two sisters as per Bravo.

Career-wise, Kathryn was signed by a modelling agency straight out of high school. She was featured in Nike’s first “Just Do It” campaign and went to some of the same castings as Yolanda Hadid according to Bravo’s Daily Dish.

Kathryn also landed some acting roles, including an episode of Married With Children, and was cast for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 6.

Read More: Who was Kyle Richards’ mom? RHOBH star explored

Who is Kathryn’s husband?

In 2002, Kathryn married NFL player Donnie Edwards. During his career, the 48-year-old played for both the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Diego Chargers.

Kathryn and Donnie are still together in 2021. However, she was also married previously to Marcus Allen. Marcus was also an NFL player, he primarily played for the Los Angeles Raiders.

Marcus and Kathryn married in 1993 at O.J Simpson’s house. The couple was good friends with O.J and his late wife. They divorced in 2001.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills | Still to Come Trailer | Bravo BridTV 4154 The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills | Still to Come Trailer | Bravo 843786 843786 center 22403

Kathryn Edwards’ net worth explored

As a model and TV personality, Kathryn looks to have earned herself a healthy net worth over the years.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates her net worth at $8m, while Wealthy Persons lists hers at $3m.

Another website cites Kathryn’s net worth at $10m, however, this may be more likely Kathryn and her husband’s net worth combined as Donnie’s is listed as $15m online.

Find Kathryn on Instagram @katedwards8 where she has over 33k followers.

See Also: What is Eyal Booker’s ethnicity? RHOBH star’s Jewish roots

WATCH RHOBH ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK