Kathy Hilton's net worth explored, here's how she amassed her millions











The name 'Hilton' in the entertainment industry immediately sparks thoughts of Paris Hilton. From her 2006 attempt at music with songs such as Stars Are Blind to the iconic Simple Life show with Nicole Ritchie, Paris Hilton is recognised all over the world.

Less may be known of the rest of the Hilton family. Paris’s mother Kathy Hilton joined the cast of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2021. So, let’s find out more about RHOBH fan favourite Kathy and her net worth!

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Kathy Hilton

Who is Kathy Hilton?

Kathy Hilton was born in New York on March 13th, 1959 but grew up in LA. She’s 62 years old in 2021 and is a Pisces on the zodiac.

She’s a mother of four, to Paris, Nicky, Barron and Conrad.

Kathy married real estate agent and grandson of Hilton Hotel founder Conrad Nicholson Hilton Sr – Richard Hilton – in 1979.

Kathy Hilton’s career

During Kathy’s time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she’s mentioned a few jobs that she’s had over the years.

Kathy said: “I worked as a dental assistant, as a hairdresser cutting children’s hair, as a receptionist at the Waldorf.“

As a child, Kathy was an actress. She appeared in TV series such as Nanny and the Professor, Bewitched, Family Affair and more as per IMDb.

She’s also embarked on some business ventures over the years. Kathy had her own antiques and gift shop in the 1980’s and 90’s. She sold products on QVC and also launched a range of dresses in 2012.

Kathy Hilton’s net worth explored

Given that Kathy is married to Richard Hilton, they have a shared net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Richard’s net worth is $350m. This shared net worth ranks Kathy above other housewives such as Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump.

Kathy is reportedly the richest cast member to star on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to date.

Richard and Kathy’s daughter, Paris, has an estimated net worth of $300m, Nicky’s is $50m and Barron’s is $5m.

Together, Kathy and Richard live in Bel Air in a stunning mansion. As reported by Bravo TV, Kathy’s co-star, Erika Jayne noted in an interview, “That’s the great part about having friends like Kathy Hilton. It’s just like, ‘Yeah, come use my tennis court. I’m not even around, but just let yourself in.“

The RHOBH star can be found on Instagram with 658k followers @kathyhilton.

