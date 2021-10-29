Get to know Katie Button, her husband and restaurants explored











The Magnolia Network brings us a brand new docu-series in 2021 which focuses on a renowned chef – Katie Button. The Katie Button Project launches on October 29th and sees the chef and restauranteur explore the origins and stories behind different ingredients.

Of course, outside of cooking and her career, Katie has a family life, so let’s take a look at who Katie Button’s husband is and whether she has children.

Who is Katie Button?

Katie Button is a chef who has worked in some of the world’s best-rated kitchens in her time. Her passion in life is food but she studied something totally different in her younger years.

Katie studied biomedical engineering at university. She was later chosen for a prestigious cooking internship. She cooked alongside studying for her degree as she explained on CBS show The Dish in 2017.

Speaking to Charleston Wine and Food in 2019, Katie said that her favourite person to cook with is her daughter and said that they “have a lot of fun“.

Does Katie have her own restaurants?

Katie is the chef and owner of her own restaurants. She specialises in Spanish tapas restaurants and, along with her husband, opened the first, Curaté in 2011.

From there, they’ve expanded their restaurants to include La Bodega by Cúrate, Button & Co. Bagels and more.

She reveals during the Katie Button Project trailer, that the the best part for her about cooking, is sharing that joy along the way.

She added that she mastered the fundamentals in the field by not being afraid to ask questions and says she’ll never stop learning about food.

Meet Katie Button’s husband

Chef Katie Button is married to Felix Meana. He’s Spanish and Katie revealed on The Dish that she fell in love with Spanish food and tapas.

Felix comes from Catalonia and after the couple moved to Asheville, North Carolina, they began opening up restaurants together.

The couple met in 2010 and later tied the knot. Together Katie and Felix have a seven year old daughter named Gisela and a three-year-old son named Lalo.

Katie and Felix share a passion for food. He started out in the hospitality industry at the age of 19 and, in his younger years, “worked his way from bartender to director of restaurants at Vallnord Ski Resort” as per his bio on StarChefs.

